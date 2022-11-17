Nothing was silent! Martin Catalog, a well-known Peruvian makeup artist, revealed that he had met Gian Marco Zignago and assured that he was not surprised by the composer’s poor treatment of the “Amor y fuego” reporter. Likewise, he gave details of the beginning of the relationship that he had with Claudia Moro, mother of his three children.

The stylist answered questions from his followers on his YouTube channel, where he has 1.15 million subscribers. “They have asked me about the case of Gian Marco, who has had problems with the press and since I have the displeasure of knowing him personally and I have opinions about him, they ask me a lot,” he began by saying.

Details of his marital relationship with Claudia Moro

“What do you think of the divorce from Gian Marco?” asked one user. Martín Catalogne began by wishing both parties happiness and then specifying how he met Claudia Moro and specifying that she “behaved badly” with her family.

“I know his ex-wife because she was my cousin brother’s girlfriend for almost 8 years, since high school. She, Claudia, was like part of our family and I don’t want to go into details because it’s something personal and she has children, but she didn’t behave very well. When she met Gian Marco… My cousin and she were getting married, they had practically everything bought and there was a change of plans, ”she maintained.

Along the same lines, Catalogne considers the national artist as a “despot” person due to the experiences he had with him. “I am not surprised (his attitude towards him) because I know him because when I was flying, my cousin’s ex-girlfriend, we were from the same group of crew friends. I have lived with him a bit, he is not a nice guy, he sells very well on cameras, but in person he is something else. He does not treat his fans well at all, he seems to me cocky, despotic, inconsiderate, ungrateful, these are my opinions, not all that glitters is gold ”.

Gian Marco would have disappointed his fans with his attitude

In another part of the video, the stylist Martín Catalogne advises Gian Marco to change his attitude and try to be better.

people, especially his fans, as some of them would have been “disappointed” by his way of responding when they asked him for a photo or some detail every time they ran into him on the street.

Gian Marco was criticized on social networks for his unexpected response when interviewed by “Love and fire”. Photo: Capture Willax