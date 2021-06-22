The Netherlands has an ideal starting position for an important role in the global hydrogen economy, a crucial puzzle piece on the road to a climate neutral world. The presence of offshore wind, the innovative ecosystem with leading knowledge institutions, the strong manufacturing industry, the port of Rotterdam, the presence of industrial and chemical clusters and a gas infrastructure on land and sea – all this makes the large-scale import, production and application of hydrogen possible. The foreigners look at this with envy.



But where foreign governments invest many billions to build a hydrogen economy, the government is not taking advantage of our excellent starting position. Major investments from large companies threaten to go abroad. If we want to realize our climate ambitions, additional investments and amendment of legislation are now necessary.

Hydrogen is essential for making industry, the electricity supply and mobility more sustainable. Without this energy carrier and raw material we cannot achieve the global climate objectives. To store energy for the longer term and capture CO 2 hydrogen is an important means of converting it into new energy carriers. It is also an important raw material for plastics and has many other applications in chemistry. Synthetic diesel and synthetic kerosene, for example, fuels needed to make shipping and aviation more sustainable, require large amounts of hydrogen. These important sustainability initiatives also offer major business opportunities.

Building expertise

Own production of hydrogen, in addition to large-scale import, is crucial in this respect. For geopolitical reasons – the Netherlands will then be less dependent on foreign countries for its energy supply – but even more so because of our strong knowledge position. New innovations from technical universities and other knowledge institutions can then be applied immediately, allowing us to maintain and expand our leading expertise. Developing new techniques does not just happen in the lab. The insights and knowledge that building large production facilities here provide can be applied by companies worldwide.

The whole of the Netherlands can benefit from the new sustainable revenue models and jobs that are created in the hydrogen chain. Research, recently recent by CE Delft, show that green hydrogen can create between tens of thousands and almost a hundred thousand jobs. Very important, because the major transitions needed to achieve the climate goals will also lead to jobs disappearing; In the province of South Holland alone, there are hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Abroad, these opportunities for the economy and society are better valued. Germany has reserved 9 billion euros and France 7 billion euros for hydrogen, and Germany recently presented 62 large hydrogen projects in which it will invest those billions. In addition, rules and state aid guidelines are applied flexibly and flexibly in order to be able to produce hydrogen within our own national borders. The announced, relatively modest public investments in the Netherlands, and an unnecessarily strict national implementation of the European rules, are in stark contrast. This makes it increasingly difficult for international companies to locate their large electrolysers (which produce hydrogen) in the Netherlands.





Germany and France as an example

The result is that the necessary investments in hydrogen will not end up in the Netherlands, nor will the associated innovation ecosystems, industry and direct and indirect employment.

In the short term, it is therefore important to follow the example of Germany and France and to show companies that the Netherlands really wants to be what it already is: the hydrogen hub of Europe. That means investing billions. First of all through the European state aid options, but especially by investing in large-scale pilots, demonstration projects and their scaling up. Ideally, the National Growth Fund will make an important contribution to this. Even when it comes to introducing European rules, we must not lag behind Germany and France.

Without these interventions, no private party can calculate investments in hydrogen production in the Netherlands and our dream electrolysers will be built across the border. Now is the time to close the gap between ambitions and policy, to prevent private hydrogen investments from going abroad. If we do not intervene now, we will not be able to make the Dutch economy more sustainable and innovate and the Dutch climate target will disappear behind the horizon.