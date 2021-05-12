ofMichelle Brey shut down

The corona situation in Germany seems to be slowly easing. Warnings come from scientists. Potential vaccine-resistant mutations are of concern.

Frankfurt / Munich – The number of new infections is falling, as is the seven-day incidence. In the corona pandemic, Germany seems to be on the right track. The situation seems to be easing. While many people are looking forward to the summer with great hope, some experts have spoken admonishingly.

“We are currently making the mistake of underestimating the virus,” said virologist Martin Stürmer FOCUS Online. With a view to corona mutations, the expert from the University of Frankfurt continued: “We shouldn’t do that. Sars-CoV-2 has already shown us how versatile it is. “

Coronavirus: Virologist warns – “Too many” infections in Germany

If you look at the curve of the third corona wave, it becomes clear “that we are leaving the climax behind,” said the virologist. Nevertheless, given the number of new infections from Friday (May 7), he warned. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 15,685 new corona cases that day. “There are too many,” said striker in a nutshell.

This is particularly dangerous with regard to new mutations. In Germany, the British mutation B.1.17 is the predominant variant. The Indian double mutation B.1.617 is also cause for concern. Most recently, Karl Lauterbach warned about developments in Great Britain.

Coronavirus in Germany: concern about “immune escape mutations”

“The fact is that a virus mutates purely by chance. And the more the virus spreads and multiplies, the more opportunities there are to mutate, ”explained virologist Stürmer FOCUS Online. One must prevent virus mutants that are resistant to vaccinations – so-called “immune escape mutations”. Such a mutation “could prevail. And we have to avoid that, ”said the virologist. “If we allow the virus to mix the many vaccinated with the non-vaccinated, then the risk that such an immune escape variant will cross is relatively high,” he said.

However, the scenario of such a corona mutation is nothing new. As early as March 2021, Biontech founder Uğur Şahin announced that they were working on adapting the vaccines in this regard.

“We shouldn’t let it depend on that”: Virologist warns of mutations

As the SZ wrote that Stürmer does not fundamentally reject the equality of those vaccinated with those who tested negative and those who have recovered. All groups assume a “certain residual risk” that the person is still infected. However, he would have preferred politicians to proceed step by step when easing the policy – “and not three steps at a time, as is already being done in individual federal states,” he said.

In the interview, the virologist only suggested a general relaxation when “the number of infections is so low that the risk of vaccine-resistant mutations also decreases”.

The message from virologist Stürmer seems clear: At this point in the pandemic in Germany, “nothing is yet dry”. One should not rely on the fact that the known mutations “have no really new properties that are dangerous for us”, he said. “We mustn’t let that happen,” he warned. (mbr)