Although it is hard for us to remember, at first it seemed that the slogan Make America Great Again (MAGA) was about more than electoral lies and cultural or racial grievances. A central theme of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign was a promise to bring back manufacturing jobs for America. Already in office, the president tried to fulfill it by imposing tariffs on numerous imports and designing tax cuts that were supposed to encourage companies to invest at home rather than abroad.

Unfortunately, his measures were a fiasco: the promised recovery of the manufacturing industry never took place. However, by what means, it appears that President Joe Biden is leading the industrial resurgence that Trump had committed to. If you keep track of these things, the feeling is that hardly a week goes by without announcing plans to build a huge new factory in response to Biden-era legislation.

It turns out that this feeling is true. The Climate Power lobby group has monitored construction projects for dozens of factories for clean energy, battery production, electric vehicles, etc. since the approval of the Inflation Reduction Law. There have also been many announcements of the establishment of factories related to the CHIPS Act, whose objective is to encourage the domestic production of semiconductors.

And all this is not just words. Although it is to be assumed that a large part of the projects that have been announced will take time to start, spending on the construction of factories has already skyrocketed; right now it’s 75% higher than at any time in the Trump years, and it looks set to go much higher. Goldman Sachs anticipates that the Inflation Reduction Act will lead to much larger government outlays than originally anticipated, but it will also induce trillions of dollars worth of private investment.

Before we get into the reasons why Biden’s push into manufacturing succeeds where Trump failed, a few caveats are in order. In the first place, there is no policy capable of recovering the economy of the 1950s, when 30% of the workers were employed in the industry. All advanced countries, even those like Germany that run trade surpluses year after year, are becoming service economies with a declining share of industry in employment. Second, we shouldn’t fetishize the secondary sector. A good job is a good job; the manufacturing industry does not possess any intrinsic qualities that make it superior to health care or the entertainment industry. In addition, part of the current industrial boom is the result of the Buy American Act, which is problematic in two ways: it increases costs and creates trade friction.

The arguments in favor of Biden’s policy go something like this: The CHIPS Act encourages American manufacturing because it is a matter of national security at a time of rising tension with China. The Cut Inflation Act is de facto protectionist in part because it was the only way to get crucial climate legislation passed, but it also encourages domestic manufacturing to help America’s underserved and blue-collar workers.

We can discuss these pros and cons, but my question now concerns the results: why did Biden’s drive into the secondary sector succeed where Trump’s failed? It appears that Trump’s tariffs did little to boost manufacturing, partly through sheer incompetence. By raising the cost of steel and other supplies, they made US industry as a whole less competitive and, in general, surely reduced employment in the sector.

As far as the tax cut is concerned, it is a typical example of a trickle down economy, where after-tax corporate profits are increased in the expectation that companies will create more jobs. The plan failed because the underlying premise was wrong: Taxes on corporate profits were not a significant deterrent to investing in the United States, so the tax cut did not boost domestic manufacturing. The only thing he achieved was that companies rained money from heaven.

Biden’s moves, by contrast, could be described as trickle-down economics “up.” Instead of offering businesses sweeping tax breaks, they offer incentives to transition to a renewable energy economy: tax breaks for clean energy production or investment, for consumers buying electric vehicles or energy-efficient appliances , and so on. Combined with the Buy American Act, these incentives will create increased demand for a whole host of manufactured goods made in the United States.

And companies are responding to that predictable surge in demand by investing far more in American manufacturing than they have for a long time. Can this policy be criticized? Of course. Biden may be trying to kill too many birds with one stone by using targeted tax breaks to save the planet while creating quality industrial jobs and reclaiming areas left behind. The result of trying to do all of this at the same time can be that nothing gets done right. Furthermore, it is far from clear that these measures will achieve their implicit political objective: to win back working-class voters who have fallen into the MAGA trap. Still, the fact remains that Biden is doing something Trump bragged about but never did: promote a significant revival of American industry.

Paul Krugmann He is a Nobel Prize in Economics.

© The New York Times, 2023. Translation News Clips

