Navratri Recipe Kuttu Ka Dosa: The celebration of Navratri is coming soon. In such a situation, devotees of Mata keep fast for the entire 9 days to keep the mother happy. There are very few food choices during Navratri fast. People mostly consume potatoes and poultry at this time. If you too are bored eating kuttu whole or dumplings, then try the testi kuttu dosa this time in your kitchen. Let’s know how to make this delicious recipe of Navratri fast.

Materials required to make Kuttu Dosa-

For potato filling-

-3 boiled potatoes

– Ghee to dry

-1/2 tsp rock salt

-1/2 tsp red chilli powder

-1/2 tsp ginger, sliced

How to make dosa-

-5 tbsp poultry flour

-1/2 tsp arabic

-1/2 tsp rock salt

-1/2 tsp celery

-1 tsp red chilli powder

-1 tsp ginger

-1 tsp chopped green chillies

-Ghee

-celery

How to make Kuttu Dosa-

To make potato filling, first heat the ghee in a pan and mash it by adding potatoes. Now add all its spices and mix well. After frying this mixture lightly for few minutes, keep it aside. Now to make the dosa, mash the arbi in a bowl, add flour, water and rock salt and mix well. Now add celery, red chili powder, ginger and green chilli and mix once again. Add water to this mixture and make a smooth batter.

Now take a flat pan and apply ghee on it. With the help of spoon, spread the dosa batter on the pan. After cooking the dosa for a while, add a little ghee on its edges and cook. Doing so will make dosa crispy. Now allow the dosa to flip from the other side as well. Now fold the dosa by placing the feeling in the middle. You can serve the dosa of this fast hot with mint or coconut chutney.