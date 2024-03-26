Are you ready for your first vacation of the year? Bodega Aurrera has everything you need to enjoy to the fullest, whether you are planning an exciting road trip, it has discounts on tires, or if you want a relaxing day at the beach, it has lifeguards so you can take precautions or If you simply want to spend time at home with your family, we offer inflatable pools.

In Mama Lucha's company, which stands out by competing for the lowest prices compared to its competitors by offering essential items for the home, as well as basic groceries, this time it stood out by offering the best options for your vacation. If you are planning to go to the pools Make sure you have adequate security, Bodega Aurrera offers lifesaving floats for less than 900 'pesitos'.

If you prefer to stay at home and enjoy the sun in your own backyard, inflatable pools are the perfect option for family fun without leaving home, however, if you plan a day at the beach, don't worry, the subsidiary company of Walmart It has everything you need, even lifesaving floats.

From life jackets for adults to inflatables in the shape of hamburgers and unicorns for the little ones, you will find options for the whole family, offers an incredible offer on lifesaving floats; Learn about the features, prices and payment flexibilities of some of the lifesavers.

Large Adult Life Jacket for Beach Pool Kingsman blue 1 Kingsports 300097

⦿ Price: $589

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $77.50

⦿ Approximate measurements of the vest with expanded width: (LAxPROFxAL) 43x17x60 cm. Maximum supported weight: 120 kg. Size: Large.

⦿ Safe and easy to place, thanks to its polypropylene straps and plastic buckles.

⦿ Fabric: Polyester. Lining: Polyester. Filling: Foamed polyethylene. Thread: Nylon cal. 40. Type: IV.

⦿ It has a small handle at the top, to hang it anywhere.

⦿ Includes: 1 Adult Life Jacket.

Inflatable Swan Jumbo Lifeguard Float Mountable Pool Importer La Merced Inflatable Swan

⦿ Price: $616.00

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $81.05

⦿ Model: Inflatable Jumbo Swan Lifesaver.

⦿ Design: Swan.

⦿ Color: White.

⦿ Packaging Measurements: 30 cm Height, 36 cm Length, 16 cm Width.

⦿ Inflatable measurements: 117 cm high, 183 cm long, 162 cm wide.

⦿ Weight up to: 80 Kg.

⦿ Material: Durable plastic, Feathers.

Intex 58780EU Hamburger Float Lifesaver Intex 58780EU

⦿ Price: $880.00

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $115.78

Pool Inflatables Unicorn Lifesaver Float for Baby Pamolo Thicker

⦿ Price: $311.99

⦿ Up to 12 months without interest of $26.00

⦿Safe Handle Design: Our unicorn swimming ring has double safety handle design and reinforced safety seat, which could offer great stability for toddlers.

⦿ It is made of durable leak-proof PVC material and uses eco-friendly ink printing, so it is easy to inflate and deflate, it can also be easily folded for storage and transportation.

⦿ Baby pool floats perfect for traveling and outdoor swimming.