Sven Hauberg

Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on Monday in Moscow: a meeting at a distance. © picture alliance/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP

A table several meters long separated Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron earlier this week. French government officials now divulged the reason for the unusual distance.

Moscow – The picture went around the world – and caused amazement and amusement for some people: French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin sat opposite each other on Monday (February 7) at an oversized table about four meters long. Insiders have now revealed how the unusual scene during Macron’s visit to Moscow came about.

According to them, Putin had asked his guest for a PCR test by Russian doctors out of fear of being infected with the corona virus – or alternatively for a meeting at a distance. The Reuters news agency learned this from Parisian government circles. Macron refused a test in Russia, it said. “We know very well the importance of not shaking hands and not sitting at a long table,” one of the government officials told Reuters. “But we couldn’t allow them to get the President’s DNA.” Before leaving France, Macron underwent a PCR test. Another government official explained: “The Russians said that Putin must be kept in strict isolation.”

According to journalist Ben Judah, who has done extensive research on Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader is “very afraid of illness, contagion and bacteria.” That’s what Judah said on the Pro-Sieben show “Galileo”. According to this, Putin was already afraid of viruses and bacteria before the corona pandemic. There is also an air disinfection device in Putin’s office.

Vladimir Putin: Distance also in meetings with Viktor Orban

The Kremlin confirmed that Macron rejected the test. Russia had no problem with the French President’s decision, but therefore insisted on the distance. “This has nothing to do with politics and does not affect the negotiations in any way,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. In view of the large table and the unusual distance between Putin and Macron, some diplomats assumed that the Russian government also wanted to send a visual message in the Ukraine crisis.

Monday’s meeting wasn’t the first time Putin received a guest from a distance. As early as February 1, the Russian President only met the Hungarian head of state Viktor Orban at a distance – the two politicians stood several meters away as they toasted each other with glasses of champagne. The two men had also previously taken a seat at the XXL table. A meeting between Putin and Kazakh ruler Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was very different. On Thursday (February 10), the two men sat close together and even shook hands.

Vladimir Putin (right) and Viktor Orban also kept their distance. © Alexei Nikolsky/picture alliance/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP

The Ukraine crisis was the main focus of the six-hour talk between Putin and Macron. Macron then explained that Putin had assured him that he would not “escalate” the conflict. The Kremlin later denied that Putin had made such a statement. (sh/rtr)