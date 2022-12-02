Romania asked Ukraine to recognize that the Moldovan language does not exist. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu made such an appeal to Kyiv. In Moldova itself, there are many contradictions regarding the language. So, in the Constitution, Moldovan is considered official, and Romanian is indicated in the Declaration of Independence of the country. Whether Chisinau will make concessions against the backdrop of growing dependence on Bucharest, Izvestia figured it out.

Again with the same request

“Minister Aurescu recalled the repeated requests of the Romanian side to the Ukrainian side to recognize the absence of the so-called Moldovan language,” the Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks between the head of the department, Bogdan Aurescu, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba, in Bucharest.

In April last year, Ukraine recognized the identity of the two languages. However, in Bucharest this was considered insufficient. The Moldovan and Romanian languages, which belong to the Balkan-Romance subgroup of the Romance languages, are very close. The Constitution of Moldova notes that the state language of the country is “Moldovan, functioning on the basis of the Latin script.” De jure it is close to literary Romanian.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu Photo: Global Look Press/IMAGO/Thomas Trutschel

At the same time, in the Declaration of Independence of Moldova, Romanian is named as the state language. As a result, in 2013, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled that Romanian should be considered the state language in the country. According to the court, the text of the declaration is more important than the Constitution. However, the Parliament did not introduce any changes to the Constitution as a result.

Under the former head of state, Igor Dodon, the official website of the President of Moldova indicated Moldovan as the official language. According to the ex-leader, this is in line with the basic law of the republic. As soon as she came to power, Maia Sandu immediately changed the language to Romanian.

It seems to be, but it seems not

A difficult situation with the language has developed among the local population. During the census, it became known that 78.4% of the country’s citizens consider Moldovan as their native language. Most of them are rural residents. Another 18.8% say Romanian is their native language. Basically, these are Chisinau residents, young people, citizens with higher education and prosperity.

In modern schools and universities, there is no such discipline as the Moldavian language; Romanian is taught instead. Such a subject as the Moldovan language in Cyrillic exists only in universities and secondary educational institutions of Transnistria. In the unrecognized republic, the Moldovan language in Cyrillic is one of the official languages, along with Russian and Ukrainian. In Gagauzia, Moldovan is also one of the three official languages, along with Russian and Gagauz.

Ethnologue: Languages ​​of the World, which contains information on more than 7000 living languages ​​of the world, does not mention Moldavian as a separate language, it is considered “an alternative name for Romanian”.

At the same time, Bucharest is putting pressure on Chisinau, trying to force it to change the name of the state language. So, ten years ago, Romania promised to block Moldova’s accession to the EU if Chisinau does not recognize Romanian as an official language and does not abandon the historical name “Moldovan language”.

Romanian does not exist

The head of the analytical bureau of the SONAR-2050 project, Ivan Lizan, notes that this is not the first request from Bucharest to Kyiv.

– Previously, they were canceled due to the fact that Moldovans live on the territory of Ukraine. If we admit that the Moldovan language does not exist, then they can turn into Romanian. Bucharest has been issuing passports to Ukrainian citizens in Bessarabia and Bukovina for several years now. Such careless actions can reinforce the territorial claims of Romania to Ukraine,” the expert explained in an interview with Izvestia.

A villager in the Stefan Vodsky region of Moldova near the border with Ukraine Photo: Global Look Press/dpa/Michael Kappeler

According to the political scientist, recently Moldova’s dependence on Romania has been growing.

– Since 2012, there has been an agreement between the General Staffs on joint actions of the two countries, besides, now Moldova receives electricity from Romania, an interconnector has been built between the gas systems of the two countries. There are many Romanian-unionist organizations in the country that advocate the entry of Moldova into Romania. The activation of the Romanian authorities was either planned, or they considered that in connection with the current events – the aggravation of the conflict in Ukraine, sanctions, etc. – they would lose their vigilance in Kyiv and make such a decision says the expert.

Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky, senior researcher at IMEMO RAS, notes that there are no plans for an accelerated inclusion of Moldova into Romania.

– In Bucharest, there is a certain strategic vision that Moldova will sooner or later become part of Romania. But, if we talk about the short term, then while specific measures are not considered. In general, the Romanians treat the Moldovans somewhat condescendingly, believing that they are very Russified and they only have to become Romanians,” the expert noted.

National Flag Day of Romania Photo: Global Look Press/Xinhua/Cristian Cristel

The political scientist emphasized that the history of the statehood of Moldova goes back to the 14th century, state documents at that time were written in the Western Russian dialect, which was common in the neighboring Grand Duchy of Lithuania, and were written in Cyrillic. Church Slavonic was used in a similar way. But there was also a folk language, Romance in origin, however, with a large number of Slavicisms.

Subsequently, the eastern part of Moldova, called Bessarabia, was annexed to the Russian Empire as a result of the Russian-Turkish wars. The Orthodox population accepted with joy the deliverance from the Turkish yoke.

– Romania as a state appeared on the basis of the unification of Wallachia and Moldavia in the second half of the 19th century. It was a completely artificial process of the formation of the state, identity, national legend and language. The new common language was based on the language common among the Vlachs and Moldavians, and also partly among the population of Bessarabia. In Wallachia, it was called Wallachian, and in Moldavia – Moldavian. After a major revision, which consisted in replacing Slavicisms with Latinisms, the common language was called Romanian. This happened in 1861, and a year before that, the Cyrillic alphabet was abandoned in favor of the Latin alphabet. – the specialist said in an interview with Izvestia.

Military parade in honor of the Day of National Unity of Romania Photo: flickr.com/nicubunu

However, as the political scientist noted, these historical and linguistic manipulations had nothing to do with the inhabitants of Bessarabia, which was then part of the Russian Empire. Only a little later, in the period between the two world wars, when Bessarabia was occupied by Romania, its population faced the policy of Romanization.

– In this case, it matters that in Romania, in the name of unity and a beautiful myth, they decided to sacrifice the Wallachian and Moldavian identities, while the latter was preserved on the territory of Bessarabia. By that time, the history of the Moldavian language spanned many centuries, and its roots went even deeper. And the Moldavians, of course, had and still have the right to call their language Moldavian. It would even be strange if the Moldovans now abandoned their ancient history and the name of the language in favor of an artificial remake. I emphasize once again: until the end of the 19th century there were no Romanians, there was a history of Moldavians, Vlachs and Romance-speaking Transylvanians, Officers-Belsky noted.

The expert emphasizes that today’s Moldovan and Romanian languages ​​are close to the point of confusion. The influence of Romanian on Moldovan has affected.

Road on the border of Moldova and Romania Photo: Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency/Gilles Bader

“But of course, there are no reasonable reasons to abandon tradition and call the Moldovan people Romanians, who have an ancient history and a continuous linguistic tradition. As well as reasons to give the monopoly on the language and its name to the Romanians. And all this solely on the basis that a century and a half ago, it was decided to put the “Roman myth” as the basis of a new state that arose in the neighborhood. In the current conflict, it would be right for Moldovans to put forward a counter demand to call the Romanian language Moldavian. There would be more logic in this, but since the citizens of Romania are now in power in Moldova, this should not be expected, the specialist explained.

The political scientist believes that, most likely, Ukraine will not accept the recognition of the Moldovan language as Romanian.