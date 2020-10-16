Some people keep a nine-day fast during Navratri fast, in such a situation, weakness in the body can occur. Quitting food during the corona epidemic can cause problems, so you can try some recipes during the fast. Come, know today the recipe of special uttapam for fasting-

material-

A cup of farce rice

A spoon cumin

A tomato

A green chili

Half cup chopped coriander leaves

Rock salt

Water

Method-

Add a mixture of fasting rice flour, cumin, coriander leaves, rock salt and water.

Heat some oil on the griddle.

If the mixture does not spread much, do not try to force it.

As soon as you spread the mixture, put tomatoes and chillies on it.

Sprinkle a little oil on the side and top of the uttapam.

When cooked from the bottom, cook from the other side.

When the tomatoes turn brown, turn them over again.

After this, your uttapam can be served with green chutney or coconut chutney.