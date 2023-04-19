If you are anxiously waiting to play the new one Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, out at the end of the month, you’d better prepare yourself, or at least prepare your console. In fact, know that the new title dedicated to the epic of Cal will have a truly enormous weight in GB, equal to about 147GB.

For some it will not be exactly new (the same IT’S AT and the developers of Respawn Entertainment had hinted at a fairly high number in recent weeks), but the fact remains that more concrete news certainly leaves its mark.

According to those numbers it is difficult to actually understand what awaits us with the game, if we calculate that even several triple A (if we take PlayStation 5 into consideration) with truly incredible quality, have seen a specific weight on the console reach 80GB or a little more, while in this case it is almost double.

That all this has to do with a large open world? Or with the quality and weight – and perhaps the duration – of some video sequences? We just have to wait and find out if it will actually weigh so much on the day that we can start the download, but in the meantime, the advice is still to be found ready.