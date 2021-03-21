Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

On the World Oral and Dental Health Day, March 20, and coinciding with the activities of the unified Gulf Week for the Promotion of Oral and Dental Health, March 27 to April 2, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center launches its campaign for this year entitled: “Make prevention an approach”, as part of the center’s keenness to promote prevention To reduce oral diseases and reduce the burden of dental diseases in the community, through strengthening partnerships, and providing educational, evidence-based educational materials to the community. During this period, the center sheds light on the most prominent scientifically proven guidelines and advice on behaviors related to improving an individual’s oral and dental health. In addition, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, in cooperation with the External Curative Services – Health, launches the “Early Childhood Caries Prevention” project, which aims to improve oral and dental health through periodic visits to the health of the child.