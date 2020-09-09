Highlights: CDS General Bipin Rawat advocates big changes in defense public sector

Improve the work culture of PSUs and Ordnance Factories, focus on quality control

General Rawat said, dependence on other countries for military needs has to be reduced

Army suggested to export old weapons, said – new weapons should be made in the country

new Delhi

Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat says India’s defense public sector needs a change. He said that the focus should be on improving and improving the work culture and quality control of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and ordnance factories. He also said that India can also export its old military platforms to countries that do not have enough weapons to protect themselves. Speaking at a seminar at Defense Experts, General Rawat said that India would have to end its dependence on other countries for its military needs and fear of ‘threats of sanctions’. He said that India’s defense industry is now ready for manifold growth.

End dependence on other countries: General Rawat

CDS said that India would have to come out of dependence on some countries. His point was on the problems in buying weapons from other countries. As such, despite the fear of sanctions from the US, India signed an S-400 air defense missile system to Russia in October 2018. General Rawat wants India to move forward without worrying about sanctions. He suggested that defense PSUs should be corporateized. Most of India’s defense PSUs are in the category of ‘Navratna’ or Mini Ratna as they have performed well.

India’s leading defense PSU

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India’s largest defense PSU

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE)

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)

Migna Metal Corporation Limited (MIDHANI)

Old systems can be given to domestic industry

General Rawat reiterated that India’s forces are committed to winning the war with indigenous weapons. He said that ‘our military fleet has good old-age platforms (weapon systems) which are to be modernized in the coming decades. These vintage platforms can be discarded or exported as such. ‘ He said that we can also share these vintage platforms with domestic industry to help them in cutting-edge technology.

Government is giving boost to defense production in the country

India imports most of its weapons from other countries. According to an estimate, India will spend $ 130 billion on purchasing arms in the next five years. The government wants to reduce imports so it has made several reforms in the last few months. In order to make India the hub of defense manufacturing, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh last month banned the import of 101 vapans and military platforms. In May, the government raised the limit of foreign direct investment in defense sector through automatic route from 49 percent to 74 percent.