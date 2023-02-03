Near future. Man is looking for resources on new planets. Coldfoot is a planet rich in a very efficient and clean mineral: Mr. Apparently the planet appears to be a crime-free utopia, but, in reality, here the prisoners are heavily exploited in the mines for the extraction of the mineral, in extremely dangerous conditions. Furthermore, a very harsh climate reigns on Coldfoot: a terrible alien threat lurks beneath the soil.

On the narrative canons ofsci-fi horror a heart-pounding adventure between escapes, shootings, explosions and betrayals that move a plot full of twists. Crudeness is not lacking, an extreme environment is in fact the scene of ruthless and atrocious actions that will keep your attention high. Makoto Honda directs MAKE MY DAY at the Taiwanese studio 3DCG Studio 5 Inc., who is in charge of the animations and character design of the characters. The screenplay, based on the original story by Yasuo Ohtagaki (Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt, Moonlight Mile) instead it is signed by Yumiko Yoshizawa. Also in the cast Shoji Kawamori And Kiyotaka Oshiyamaboth credited as mecha series designer, e Kensuke Ushio (DEVILMAN Crybaby And CHAINSAW MAN), who composed the soundtrack.

Original title: MAKE MY DAY



English title: MAKE MY DAY



Japanese release: February 2nd 2023

Italian release: February 2, 2023

Platform: Netflix

Type: Survival Horror, Sci-Fi

Number of episodes: 8

Duration: 23 minutes

animation studio: 3DCG Studio 5 Inc.

Adapted from: original story by Yasuo Ohtagaki

Tongue: Italian, Japanese We reviewed MAKE MY DAY via Netflix streaming platform thanks to an early access.

A menace on a lost planet

Jim is a prison guard, a kind-hearted person who loves to draw, an artist. He lives and works on Coldfoot, a planet with a cold climate, highly inhospitable, whose caves, in which the mineral is extracted, host threats that continuously endanger those who work there. During a rescue mission, Jim gets lost in a cave and makes a terrible discovery: some ravenous alien creatures have nested on the planet. The threat is much more serious than they thought. Thus begins a heart-pounding adventure, an escape from alien and terrible beings who inexorably advance on the human colony.

Such creatures offer an interesting insight into creating one survival plot, since they are virtually indestructible. The ineluctability of these creatures allows you to play very well on feeling of physical inferiority and the fragility of the human being. In all this, Jim will have to helplessly witness a series of tragedies, but that will never stop him from trying to make always do the right thing and act for others.

The plot of MAKE MY DAY it is therefore very linear, but quite compelling. In this respect, the second part of the series definitely improves, important information about the world surrounding the protagonists is revealed, there are several changes of perspective and the atmosphere becomes, in general, more tense. The tests themselves that the characters will have to overcome are becoming more and more complex and challenging. Action isn’t everything. Intuition, strategy, knowledge of the alien world: everything will combine to help them survive.

Themes and genre

MAKE MY DAY is a survival-themed sci-fi horrorundoubtedly inspired by the most famous stories of the genre, such as The Mountains of Madness, Aliens And The thing. The monsters that inhabit Coldfoot resemble fluorescent blob larvae, are indestructible and seem to stop at nothing. Semi-sentient and insatiable beings, endowed with an incredibly resistant physique.

During this very dangerous adventure, Jim will have to deal with survival, with the difficult choices that it entails and with his good heart that will always push him to help others. Furthermore, in the face of unknown horrors, human nature emerges and monsters do not always represent the main threat. The nature that each person hides therefore emerges in these extreme situations. The whole story is based on this contrast, suspicion drags events along and constantly shakes human relationships. The human being reacts or breaks. Hierarchies intensify or reverse. Lives can lose their value in an instant. Jim, a fair and upright boy, will have to learn to balance continuously on a very fine thread. But he won’t be alone, no, on his way he will find many companions with whom to collaborate and gain strength.

CGI animation

The entire series, consisting of 8 episodes and available exclusively on Netflixwas made in CGI, and yet the animation is smooththanks also to a very basic design. A little more complexity emerges in the components mecha and in the depiction of the technologies that form the backdrop to the story. Also noteworthy is the design of the monsters, not so much threatening in appearance (they are practically giant and floating tardigrades), but more in the fact that, having an impressive physical resistance and a considerable size, they advance by overwhelming and devouring everything they encounter.

The directing is simple, but does not shine on any occasion. The photographic choices work well in static scenes, but sin in action moments, as they are not exactly dynamic and impactful. Similarly, in dynamic scenes, it must be admitted that the movements of the 3D models are a little woody, for a certainly not exciting visual experience.

The characters as a strength

The characters are one of the strengths of the series. First theirs character design is varied, both in the composition of the faces and in the anatomy. On an aesthetic level we are close to the models Pixar, with very large and bright eyes that allow a great expressiveness of the faces. The psychological characterization is also well done: the characters know how to stand out andoften, they create a nice contrast to the harsh context.

Another point in favor is certainly the way in which the relationships between the characters are treated. As mentioned above, doubt and suspicion are often the cornerstone of human relationships, being able to be a pretext to break them permanently or strengthen them. Everyone will have to learn to understand the value of cooperation in order to be able to escape a threat that makes no distinctions. Finally, well done also the dubbing in Italian, fresh and never too emphasized.

Who do we recommend MAKE MY DAY to?

We suggest MAKE MY DAY to anyone who loves the sci-fi genre and wants to entertain themselves with a short adventure, to those who are fascinated by the mysteries of deep space. Not a strong or particularly prominent title, perfect for those who want to introduce themselves to the genre, without too many expectations.

Varied character design

Excellent management of human relationships between characters CGI animations a bit wooden and simple