Make Money on Instagram – Instagram is one of the most popular social networking sites. Instagram has 112.5 million users all over. The count of Instagram users is growing and is expected to surpass 125 million counts by 2022. Data shows that the Instagram user spends around 53 minutes daily on the Instagram site. Growing usage of Instagram has opened up a door to making money.

Instagram is now acting as a powerful marketing tool for many businesses. Many businesses are using this app for increasing product reach with the help of social media influencers. Social media influencers are earning more than $ 3000 per month. You can also become a social media influencer and make money on Instagram.

No matter if you have thousands of followers or you are new at Instagram if you have hunger you can make money on Instagram. Here is a list of 7 Most Powerful & Proven Ways to make money on Instagram.

Before taking a look at the money-making ideas let’s take a look at how to start your journey on Instagram.

1 Open Instagram Account

The first step is to open the Instagram account. You require an email ID to create an account on Instagram. You need to provide basic information while opening an account. If you have already open Instagram account you can skip this step.

2 Decide your niche

Once your account is open next step would be deciding the topic. On which topic you will be posting content. Make sure to select a niche where you have expertise. A few popular niches on Instagram are lifestyle, luxury, beauty, fashion, etc.

3 Follow Consistency

The next step is to follow the consistency. You have to maintain consistency in posting content. It is advisable to post one story per day. If you remain inactive for a few days / months you will not able to grow fan following. The brand usually collaborates with an influencer who is active.

4 Post Useful & Highly Engaging Content

Make sure to post useful and relevant content. The content and image posted by you should be informative. If possible make use of infographic. The chance of infographic going viral is very high compared to other images. Use free tools and websites available for the creation of Infographic.

5 Make use of hashtags

It is advisable to use a hashtag. Hashtags help to index the content faster. Hashtags are used to find posts / content. You should use the most popular hashtag. You can find out detail about popular hashtags on the internet.

6 Include contact information in your bio

You should include your concise and effective bio including the e-mail address. You can include your blog / website in your biodata to show your area of ​​interest. If you have already promoted some brands you can include case study or information about the same. It is a good idea to mention that you are a content creator or social media influencer.

7 Grow Instagram Followers

By now you should be able to see growth in your Instagram followers. You can interact with followers and show your presence to grow your Instagram fan following. A good social influencer has around 1000+ followers.

7 Powerful & Proven Ways to make money on Instagram

I am sure by now you have got a complete idea of ​​the creation of an Instagram account and increasing fan / followers. The next step would be making money from your Instagram account.

# 1 Post Sponsored Content

A most popular method to make money via Instagram is via posting a sponsored content. There are many small and big brands opt for post sponsored content service. If you have more than 1000 followers and you consistently post in your niche, a good brand may get in touch with you.

You can also approach a good brand by contacting them via an e-mail address. If you have difficulty in getting the contact of brands you can use an influencer marketing platform. Some of the popular influencer platforms are –

# 2 Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is one of the easiest ways to make money on Instagram. In affiliate marketing, you will get a short link uniquely generated for you. This link is for the product which you want to promote. You need to promote this link on your account. If someone purchases a product by clicking on the link, you will get a commission. There are many affiliate marketing websites that pay a very good commission. Few examples are –

# 3 Create Online Store

You can also create your online store and earn money. However, you need to focus more on creativity and marketing. You may require to spend money at the initial stage. Many influencers are using this method to earn money from Instagram.

# 4 Sell your own products

Creating your own product and selling it is next on the list. You can create your own customized products such as t-shirts, posters, e-books, handicrafts, handmade products online. You need to create your own website and promote links on Instagram account for earning money.

# 5 Sell Photos

Good photographers use this idea to earn money from Instagram. If you are good at clicking photos you can sell it online and earn a lot of money. You can start with a high megapixel mobile for clicking photos. Once your business grows you can purchase a high-end camera. Many advertising companies purchase unique photographs for using it in the advertisements.

# 6 Become Brand Ambassador

Becoming a brand ambassador is like dream come true. This idea works once you have more than 10000+ subscribers. You should have a good audience and a highly engaging rate on Instagram. A smaller brand with low budgets is looking for a brand ambassador like you.

# 7 Selling your Instagram Account

You may be surprised to hear that you can sell your Instagram account and make money. For many people, it is like a business. In this way, you need to create multiple Instagram accounts to increase your fan following by posting engaging content. There are many websites that help you in selling your Instagram account. One such website is Insta-sale.com

Over to you

I know it is hard to make money from the Instagram account at the initial stage, but it is not impossible. If you have passion and skills, you can become an influencer and earn a lot of money. So, what are you waiting for? Use the legitimate and powerful ways mentioned above to earn from Instagram.

