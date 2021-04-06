Metal Gear Solid still floating in the strange limbo of properties of Konami, and from what we’ve seen, it’s unlikely we’ll see her return anytime soon.

Fortunately, he left us several games that we can continue to visit even though the years go by, and we have come to think that perhaps we do not need a new installment in the saga, but that they adapt them to the new era

What Konami has not given any signs of life about the future of Metal Gear Solid, a group of fans put to work to show us what a remake of the third part, and we really want them to make it happen.

A Metal Gear Solid 3 remake that will never come true

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater it originally premiered in 2004, but a few years later it received a touch-up with an HD version.

With a new generation of consoles in the process of consolidation, some fans believe that this game should have a remake complete with improved graphics, and a group of fans made it happen.

Warpgazer animations uploaded an iconic scene from this title to his channel, but used Unreal Engine and the famous ray tracing to make it look like part of a totally revamped game that we’d really like to have.

This little clip carefully copies the tedious scene from the staircase of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and as you can see, it improves it a lot.

Best of all, at the end it includes a bonus sequence with some iconic details from the series, including the famous cardboard box.

He could not miss his favorite hideaway.

Erasmus Brosdau and Maxime Thomas Le Déoré They were in charge of this creation, and it is possibly the only thing we see of this saga in a long time, because it is not seen that Konami intends to do so.

Would you like a remake of this saga?

