From: Christoph Gschossmann

Manfred Weber criticizes Söder’s coalition partner Hubert Aiwanger: The CSU vice-president “has a hard time with the term youth sin”.

Munich – Markus Söder supports Hubert Aiwanger. But not everyone in the CSU agrees with their party leader when it comes to the Bavarian Economics Minister’s leaflet affair. Even Söder’s party deputy Manfred Weber takes a significantly different tone on the matter.

Manfred Weber about Aiwanger: “For me, the admiration for Sophie Scholl was formative”

The head of the conservative European People’s Party EPP said this daily mirror, in view of Nazi Germany’s most serious crimes, he had difficulty with the term “youthful sin” and warned against trivialization. Weber, who, like Aiwanger, grew up in Lower Bavaria, said: “I am the same age as him, he comes directly from my neighboring community. For me, the admiration for Sophie Scholl and her resistance against the Nazis was formative – that was also exemplified at my school.”

Weber said that Söder had “managed the situation confidently” and emphasized that Aiwanger’s statement “that he did not write this inhumane pamphlet cannot be refuted.” Nevertheless, Weber made it clear that Aiwanger “is making things a bit easy for himself his argument.”

Weber on allegations that he himself is moving to the right: “AfD is our main opponent”

In response to the comment that Weber himself was accused of moving to the right in his cooperation with the Brussels political establishment, Weber explained that three principles apply to cooperation with a party: “Firstly, pro-Europe, secondly, pro-Ukraine and thirdly, pro- Constitutional state. There is no wobbling and no discussion with these three principles.” That is why “the AfD in Germany is our main opponent. Christian Democrats played a key role in building the Europe we have today and we will defend it.”

Two weeks ago, Aiwanger denied in writing that he had written an anti-Semitic leaflet when he was at school, about which the Southgerman newspaper had reported. Rather, his brother accused himself of being the author. As a result, more and more allegations were made about Aiwanger’s previous behavior. After several days he apologized, but at the same time counterattacked and complained about a political campaign against him. But Söder sticks to him: He rejected a dismissal as “not proportionate”.

Manfred Weber, Chairman of the European People’s Party. © Jan-Philipp Strobel/dpa/archive image

Söder excludes black and green in Bavaria

Söder said the past two weeks had not been easy. “It really upset people in Bavaria. There were emotions, there was polarization.” Söder once again categorically ruled out a black-green coalition in Bavaria. “There is zero danger for black and green in Bavaria. There is zero approach to black-green cooperation. You can tick that off. You can also forget that,” he emphasized. He wants to continue to form a coalition with Aiwanger’s Free Voters, even if the leaflet affair was a “burden” and “challenged Bavaria’s reputation”. According to Söder, the Free Voters need to deal with this “loss of reputation”. According to a ZDF “political barometer”, the CSU currently only has 36 percent, which would be a historically poor result. The state elections in Bavaria will take place on October 8th. (cgsc with dpa)