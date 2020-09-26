Upma is rich in nutrients, so it is advisable to include upma in the diet of young children. Here we are telling you the recipe of Upma for children from six months to 3 years and you can make it at home with very few ingredients. So let’s know the recipe of making similes for children.

How to make simile



Take a pan and put it on the gas. When the pan is hot, add two teaspoons of ghee.

While the ghee is heating, take two tomatoes and put four cuts in the middle. You have to make tomato cuts in such a way that they remain open, but do not separate from each other.

Boil the tomatoes in water and then peel them when they cool down a bit.

Now add a small teaspoon of mustard seeds to the ghee.

Add a teaspoon of cumin seeds and when it turns brown, add four tablespoons of semolina to it.

You have to stir this mixture continuously and cook it for a couple of minutes.



Simile for childrenHow to make

Take boiled tomatoes and peel it off and put the pulp inside in a semolina mixture.

One and a half glass of water is to be added after adding tomatoes.

Now add half a teaspoon of turmeric and also add curry leaves.

Cook it well and you have to cook till it thickens.

How to make testy puree with banana for baby

Benefits of semolina for children

Suzy with iron and potassium helps to increase hemoglobin in the body and also keeps the heart healthy. Semolina contains protein, carbohydrates, vitamin B and vitamin E. It is easily digested so that children do not take possession. It has low cholesterol and sodium which is very good.