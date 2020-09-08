If milk breaks in the house, most of us either throw it away as worthless or take out some cheese from it. But do you know that you can also make your face shiny and beautiful with the water of cracked milk. Torn milk water can also be used as a face serum. Yes, a lot of lactic acid and nutrients are found in this water. So let’s know without delay, how to make face serum with cracked milk …

material-

Raw milk – 1 cup

Lemon – half lemon

Turmeric – 1 pinch

Glycerin – 1 teaspoon

Salt – 1 pinch

recipe-

To make face serum from raw milk, squeeze half a lemon in milk. Then leave it like this for 20-25 minutes, so that it bursts well. Now take a bowl and sieve the cracked milk and put its water in the bowl. Now add a pinch of salt, 1 teaspoon of glycerin, 1 pinch of turmeric to this water. Now mix this mixture well and then fill it in a glass vial. You can keep this face serum in the refrigerator and use it for 2 to 3 days.

Method of application



To apply this face serum on the face, take a cotton pad and immerse it in the serum and apply it on the face. After applying the serum well on the face, gently massage the face with your fingers. After massage, leave it on the face for overnight, so that it can do its work on the face.

How is cracked milk beneficial for the face



A large amount of lactic acid is found in the milk of cracked milk, which works to make the face dry and peel it. This causes black spots and freckles of the face to lighten. This makes the skin fair and soft. If you want, you can also take a few drops in your bath tub by mixing it with essential oil. This will make your body smooth and soft.