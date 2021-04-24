S.Actor Ulrike Folkerts described her involvement in the Internet campaign “Make everything tight” as a mistake. “The videos that were created were misunderstood, may be misunderstood”, wrote the “crime scene” commissioner on Friday evening on Instagram. “I made a mistake, I was naive enough to believe that I could start a profitable conversation with my colleagues. The opposite happened. ”She is sorry“ to have hurt and offended people ”.

Folkerts described the corona measures as “absolutely correct”. She is far from “playing arguments into the hands of lateral thinkers and right-wing people,” she emphasized. “It is terrible that they accuse me of that.” The action “went wrong and unforgivable”.

“My video hurt a lot of people”

Actor Richy Müller has now also distanced himself from the action. “I found out that my video hurt a lot of people whom I never wanted to offend or make fun of”, said the 65-year-old the news channel ntv. He was naive. He was even indirectly affected himself: “My wife’s daughter fell ill with corona at the beginning of the pandemic when she was in her early twenties. And she had breathing problems for half a year. “

Dozens of film and television actors commented on the federal government’s corona policy with clips that were meant to be ironic and satirical. Jan Josef Liefers, Ulrich Tukur, Volker Bruch and Meret Becker took part in the campaign.

Liefers followed up with his criticism of the corona policy. In the Corona crisis, it was not clear to him how decisions were made. “I am lacking transparency at the moment. After so many basically half, quarter, whole, three-quarter lockdowns, how does a federal government get the idea to do it again and again? ”He said on the Radio Bremen talk show“ 3nach9 ”.

In the “Current Hour” of the WDR he had previously stated that from his point of view there were too few government critics in the media. “There are comprehensive studies worldwide of people who have done their homework and have also studied, who, for example, come to completely different conclusions than we do through a lockdown.”

At Radio Bremen, the actor stated that he felt misunderstood. “If you then say something, it just happens through such framing-like situations that you are immediately pushed quite radically into corners that you don’t even belong in,” said the “Tatort” medical examiner. There are people who are currently being lost because there is no vote for them.

Looking at the video campaign, he expressed himself self-critically: “I also find the point interesting that maybe irony is really an unsuitable means,” he said on Friday evening on the Radio Bremen talk show “3nach9”. However, he currently sees a gap: “There is not only grief and suffering on the part of the sick, but also on the part of those who are now really beginning to suffer from these measures, which I do not see really represented.”