E.t in our country is not only the right to freedom of expression, there is also the right to unsuccessful satire. Of these, more than fifty actors are doing their action under the hashtag “Seal everything” Use.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for features online and “media”.

They praise the government’s measures to contain the corona pandemic and the allegedly devoted press with evil sarcasm. You make it pretty easy for yourself. Those who attack Jan Josef Liefers, Ulrich Tukur, Heike Makatsch, Ulrike Folkerts and all the others, locate them on the far right of society and in the “lateral thinker” scene, but also.

Jan Josef Liefers thanks “all the media in our country who have been tirelessly responsible for over a year and with a clear stance ensuring that the alarm stays exactly where it belongs, namely at the very top”. Ulrich Tukur wants to close “not only theaters, cafés, schools, factories, bookshops, button shops”, but “also all grocery stores, weekly markets and above all all the supermarkets”. Richy Müller blows into plastic bags just to breathe healthy air and keep aerosols under control, Heike Makatsch doesn’t even open the door. Ulrike Folkerts wants “more” of everything, ie more bans and restrictions, so that she can soon “go to the sea” again. Meret Becker reads aloud stilted that our life “has become so much nicer” by keeping our distance, and that she cannot even remember what it used to be like.

Felix Klare explains why he chastises his children. Volker Bruch asks for more “fear”, there couldn’t be enough of that. Nicholas Ofcarek has got so used to keeping his distance that he doesn’t want to miss it and would like to have another reason for the lockdown after the corona pandemic. Martin Brambach likes to point his finger at other people to tell them what they are doing wrong. Together with Christine Sommer, he whizzes back and forth between two rooms to breathe in and out. Nina Gummich is glad and happy that she no longer has her own opinion. And Hanns Zischler distances himself from everything, from the Corona policy, from the opponents of the Corona policy, from himself and from life itself.

Only Zischler’s contribution is characterized by a tonality that the other interventions do not convey: doubt and self-doubt. Apparently, the others who audition don’t know him. Speakers like Böhmermann and others who rumble against the action on Twitter and are now using the hashtags know him even less “Make everything simple” and “not completely tight “ collect.

Here as there, sarcasm or condemnation are the means of choice, simple reflexes plus a raster search: who came up with it, who gets applause from whom? The fact that the whole thing could be “art”, as the initiator of the action, the producer Bernd K. Wunder, told “Spiegel” upon request, does not occur to the critics of the action. It is enough for you that Hans-Georg Maaßen thinks the matter has been successful to know that this is where the devil is going. We expressly exclude the reaction of the moderator Tobias Schlegl, who is also an emergency paramedic.

More than sarcasm and embarrassing recited texts – Meret Becker is particularly noticeable, Heike Makatsch has already withdrawn her little film for fear of being taken over by the right – the actors from “allesdichtmachen” certainly don’t have to offer anything either. Their appearances suggest that the measures taken by politics are entirely pointless and determined by bad intentions. They also assume that the media only conveyed one point of view – that of the government. Both are so sub-complex as they are inapplicable that you can’t find them funny.

For a year there has been non-stop arguing about the right way to deal with the pandemic. The only certain knowledge is that no one has the sole saving truth at his disposal. The media, on the other hand, also contributed to the deconstruction of the critical discussion through arguments – the “Bild” newspaper with its crazy campaign against the virologist Christian Drosten, the “Spiegel” with its campaign against his colleague Hendrik Streeck.



Reading from the sheet: Meret Becker.

:



Image: allesdichtmachen.de





He is “critical of my government’s decisions on Sars-CoV-2 and Covid-19. Especially because of the accepted losses in culture and art and the event industry. Also in the most recent video, which was an ironic commentary on media priorities. A growing closeness to lateral thinkers, etc. I clearly reject it “, the actor Jan Josef Liefers clarified on Friday morning. “There is no party in the current spectrum of the Bundestag that I am further from than the AfD. Because we’re at it, that also applies to Reich citizens, conspiracy theorists, corona ignoramuses and aluminum hats. Point.”

“Doing everything tight” had already got under the wheels. If that was the attempt to point out the needs of the art and cultural scene in the pandemic, it can be regarded as a crashing failure. One would very much like to see a little more critical mass in the “critical” discussion at this point.