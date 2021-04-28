More than 50 actors have criticized the corona policy. Your video campaign divides: observers criticize “cynical” clips, supporters see freedom of expression at risk.

Update from April 28th, 5:50 p.m .: #AlleMalNeSchichtMachen – Jan Josef Liefers responded to the request from intensive care physicians to volunteer for a shift in an intensive care unit after his video campaign #allesproofing. He was there, according to the criticized actor: “I’ve already registered.”

Liefers revealed in an interview with the time Understanding of the violent reactions to the videos: It is “absolutely clear that you can find them completely wrong.” Nevertheless, he also reads from the criticism: “We touched some neuralgic point.”

Liefers, who grew up in the former GDR, said he was “probably jailed for a video like this.” The responses to the video campaign were “not nice,” said Liefers. The actor continues: “It shows that there is a bubble fight between people from different opinion bubbles. This leads to an almost totalitarian argumentation, which is about being right, also about destroying the other point of view. “

# Make everything: Criticism of ARD, ZDF and Slomka’s introduction

Munich – More than 50 German actors have criticized the federal government’s corona measures with the video campaign #allesdichtmachen. Among them: The “Tatort” commissioners Jan Josef Liefers, Ulrich Tukur and Richy Müller, “Babylon Berlin” star Volker Bruch, Nadja Uhl and Heike Makatsch. In ironic clips, the actors make fun of politics and the media, followed by a violent shit storm.

While some participants took the videos offline and apologized for what they said, others defended their protest. There is criticism from politics, medicine and the acting industry, but the TV stars around Jan Josef Liefers also receive encouragement. Proponents: inside, especially from the right-wing spectrum, fear for freedom of expression.

ARD and ZDF after “making everything tight” in the criticism: CDU reprimanded Slomka during the election campaign

Most recently, there was criticism of the public service broadcasters for their handling of the # all-seal-making protest. So threw about the picture ARD and ZDF proposed in an article to report unbalanced on the video clips.

“It is significant when for some journalists in the public legal media their own evaluation of a message seems more important than the neutral report on the actual message,” the paper also quoted the CDU chief of Saxony-Anhalt, Sven Schulze, with a view to a presentation by ZDF “heute journal” presenter Marietta Slomka.

Marietta Slomka is criticized for her introduction in the ZDF “heute journal” (screenshot) © ZDF / screenshot

The discussions on health protection and civil liberties that had been going on for months had “somehow passed” by 53 actors, Slomka had judged – and also the role of picture-Newspaper criticized in the debates. Before the state elections, Schulze’s CDU is in a duel with the AfD, which is extremely critical of the public broadcasters – and blocked an increase in the broadcasting fee months ago.

WDR broadcasting council after tweet in the criticism: “Opposite of freedom of the press”

The picture cited the ARD presenter Georg Restle as a counterexample for the “one-sided reporting”. The 56-year-old had complained that “some of the reactions to this action overshoot the mark” and spoke of a “new spirit of submission”. For his statements he had to take criticism from his WDR colleague Martin von Mauschwitz, among other things.

The WDR broadcasting council and SPD politician Garrelt Duin also got caught in the crossfire because of his statements. On Twitter, he called for the dismissal of the “Tatort” star Jan Josef Liefers because he took part in the # all sealing action – Liefers played in the Münster crime thrillers for which the WDR is responsible. A little later, Duin relativized his statement, but the tweet sparked a debate about the criticism of the corona measures. “As a consequence, demanding the sacking is the exact opposite of freedom of the press,” tweeted the Berlin rbb broadcaster Antje Kapek (Greens).

#making it all up: philosopher defends actors: inside – “mill of social networks”

The philosopher Markus Gabriel took part in the Monday edition of Cologne city gazette the participants: inside the # all sealing action in protection. He sharply criticized the “defamation” of the actors who “got caught up in the mill of social networks” and “apparently to their own horror have been entangled in those discursive mechanisms” that they had already explicitly foreseen in their videos. The philosopher calls for the mechanisms of speaking and thinking about Corona to be examined.

The reactions from politics did not take long. Minister of State for Culture Monika Grütters (CDU) announced that she understood the needs of creative people. However, she would have liked “significantly more empathy for people who are affected by the coronavirus or who do hard work in the health system” from those involved in the campaign. Previously, there had been criticism from the acting industry for the participants in the video campaign.

Internet campaign #allesdichtmachen causes severe criticism: “Today, I’m a little ashamed of colleagues”

With their protest action, the actors involved in #allesdichtmachen want to draw attention to the precarious situation of the cultural industry during the corona pandemic. The video campaign causes a lack of understanding among colleagues: “Come on, that’s nonsense,” commented Elyas M’Barek. Nora Tschirner called the campaign “unfucking comprehensible”, Christian Ulmen commented: “A bit ashamed of colleagues today”.

Words of praise for the # all sealing actors: AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel can be found on Twitter. The protest is a “great action that will hopefully make you think”, she sums up. The former President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maaßen, called the action “great” – Maaßen wants to join the Bundestag as a direct candidate for the CDU in Saxony. The virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit tweeted that it was a “masterpiece” that should make “very thoughtful”.

Internet action #allesdichtmachen: Actors: inside withdraw their videos

Because of the split reactions, several actors withdrew their videos. “I recognize the danger posed by the corona pandemic and never want to lessen the suffering of the victims and their relatives and thereby injure them,” wrote Heike Makatsch on Instagram. Ken Duken stated in the network that he distanced himself from right-wing ideas and did not want to make fun of the victims or their relatives. Jan Josef Liefers also reacted. He is “no further party in the Bundestag than the AfD,” he tweeted.

The TV doctor has to face violent criticism for his statements in #allesdichtmachen. Emergency paramedic Tobias Schlegel wrote on Twitter: “The actors from #allesdichtmachen can shove their irony deep into the ventilator.”

In view of the rising corona numbers and over 80,000 deaths *, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is promoting measures to contain the corona virus. In view of the violent reactions caused by #allesdichtmachen, he appealed to “disarm with accusations and insults”. On Sunday he made it clear on Twitter: “Yesterday I defended Jan Josef Liefers from hatred. But its contents are far from any reality ”.

Today, Monday, the Federal Government and the Prime Minister are discussing how to proceed during the corona pandemic. (jjf / AFP / dpa)