It is not his habit to interfere in partisan politics. Except this time “the next American election is above and beyond all of this.” In a tweet published on Saturday, October 10, the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg clearly calls on Americans to elect Democratic candidate Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump next month. “From a climate point of view this is nowhere near enough and a lot of you were defending other candidates of course. But hey … you know … damn it! Just organize yourself and do whatever it takes. the world votes #Biden “, added the figure of the international youth movement for the climate “Fridays for Future”.

I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that.

From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean… you know… damn!

Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden https://t.co/gFttFBZK5O – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 10, 2020

The current tenant of the White House has also made fun of Greta Thunberg on several occasions. Last December, when she was appointed “person of the year” by the american magazine Time, he had estimated on Twitter that she needed to work for “manage your anger”, calling him to “relax” in “going to see a good old movie” with a friend.

After the arrival of the young Swede at the United Nations in September 2019 and her famous “How dare you?” (“How dare you?”), Donald Trump then joked about “this very cheerful young girl” whose vision of a future “radiant and beautiful” made “pleasure to see”.