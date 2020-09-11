Ingredients: one teaspoon poppy seeds, one teaspoon sesame seeds, one fourth cup almonds, one quarter cup pistachios, one quarter cup cashew nuts, one quarter cup chopped dates, fifteen to twenty raisins, two teaspoons ghee.

Benefits of dry fruits laddu

It is not that these nutritious laddus are only for children, but pregnant women and breast feeding mothers can also consume these laddus.

You can also eat them as a healthy snack. These laddus are rich in iron and have less gluten content. There is also a high amount of protein in it and due to this the body can get the necessary fats and many vitamins.

