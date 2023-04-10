Home page politics

In the US, skeptical voices are being raised as to whether Ukraine is even capable of recapturing Crimea. Instead, the peninsula should be isolated or blocked.

Kiev – Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014. To this day, Crimea plays an important role insofar as it will be a subject of possible peace negotiations in the Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has described the liberation of the Black Sea Peninsula from Russian occupation as the only alternative.

“The world should know: respect and order will not return to international relations until the Ukrainian flag returns to Crimea,” Zelenskyy said in a message circulated on Twitter on Friday evening (April 7). On the other hand, repression, murder, war and evil are currently spreading under the Russian flag, explained Zelenskyj in another video published that evening. However, there are now other signals from the USA.

Ukraine war: Americans do not assume military recapture

“The de-occupation of Crimea is without alternative not only for Ukraine but for the whole world. I am sure of that,” said Zelenskyy in the video of a meeting with Muslim military personnel, including representatives of the Crimean Tatars. However, an American Congressman, Adam Smith, recently said “one has to realize that Ukraine will not retake Crimea militarily.”

As the Moscow Times reported that many fear that Russia will use nuclear weapons if Ukraine does attempt to retake Crimea. Former US Lieutenant General Ben Hodges proposed making the island “untenable” for Russian soldiers, according to the report. This could be done by making access to the island more difficult and restricting shipping traffic. This would isolate the island. According to Hodges, Ukraine has the weapon systems needed to carry out such a blockade.

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj demands respect for Ukraine’s terretorial borders

Just as Ukraine values ​​the territorial integrity of other states, the country also demands respect for its sovereignty, Zelenskyy said, referring to a proposal by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that Kiev could renounce Crimea for a peace with Moscow. “All of our East, South, all of our communities, all of our people deserve to live and live freely,” Zelensky said.

Many Crimean Tatars left the peninsula for fear of political persecution. Numerous members of the Muslim minority are in Russian custody. Crimea also has a large community of Tatars who have come to terms with the Russian authorities. Zelenskyi stressed that the world will only live in peace and tranquility again when the aggressor Russia is defeated and Crimea returns to Ukraine. (dpa/lp)