I.n Lockdown, our four walls felt even closer together. Those who can no longer stand it and can afford to move often do this now. Everyone else tries to see it positively. Some tell how they started doing a lot of sport in the Corona winter, finally learning to cook, and that they now want to continue doing it. How can you still have it nice? Of course with candles, actually a classic. But be careful: As of this year, there has been something new on the candle market that is about as decorative as a designer scented candle, but without the overly perfumed smell.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

We are talking about the batik candle. It is also a great way to pass the time, because you can dye it yourself without any great risk. The batik candle is something like the banana bread among decorative items. It is not very time-consuming, and then you have a respectable result. How it goes? Collect old jam or mustard jars and fill them with diced candles and wax scraps of one color each. Melt the wax residues in a water bath over medium heat. The wax must be completely liquid, if in doubt it is better to stir again with a thick wooden stick. Then dip the white stick candles briefly in the wax liquids and color them as you like, create color gradients, intensify colors, turn the candles over and color from the other side.



The Candy Candle (12th from left to right), the models (1, 4 and 8) by mo man tai and by Vivi. (3, 6, 9 and 10) are entry-level options. Pink Stories is wilder (5, 11, 2 and 7).

Image: Frank Röth



Now the lockdown memories are also gradually fading. In the evenings you can sit in restaurants again, go partying, meet people. Do you want the candles to light up anyway? In a few weeks you should have an Advent wreath on the table that looks like Christmas time 2021? Not with big red candles, but with pretty tie-dye models in pink and gold? Fortunately, when bought, they look like homemade. The Candy Candle (12th from the left), the models (1, 4 and 8) by mo man tai (available from Manufactum) and the by Vivi. (3, 6, 9 and 10) are brighter and therefore more entry-level options. Pink Stories is wilder with a twist (5 and 11). Is candlelight time for Christmas? Again Pink Stories, which also offer a candle in gold (2). And their thick model (7) will hold up until Christmas Eve, when the scent of pine branches and a hint of secrecy are in the air.