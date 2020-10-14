How to make semolina pudding To make banana and semolina pudding, you need two and a half tablespoons of ghee, 3 to 4 almonds, 3 to 4 cashews, four to five pistachios, two dates, two tablespoons of semolina, half a glass of water, a ripe banana, 250 grams of milk and half a teaspoon of sugar .

Method of making semolina pudding Take a pan and heat it by placing it on the gas. Now add a teaspoon of ghee to it.

Then add chopped dry fruits

Roast the dry fruits a little, but keep in mind that you do not have to roast them more.

When roasted, take out the dry fruits from the pan.

Now add half a spoon of ghee in the same pan. Then add semolina to the pan.

Fry the semolina until it turns light brown.

After roasting the semolina, add half a glass of water to it. Cook it for two to three minutes.

How to make pudding Take a ripe banana and chop it.

Mix a little milk in a banana and grind it.

Mix banana puree in semolina.

After cooking it for a while, add milk to it.

Now add half a teaspoon of sugar.

Add roasted dry fruits.

Cook dry fruits well.

Cook this mixture until it thickens like a halwa.

Now add half a spoon of ghee to it.

Then turn off the gas and serve when it cools down.

Take care of this If you are making this pudding for a child under one year, then grind dry fruits. Young children cannot chew dry fruits, so they should be given dry fruits after grinding.

