How to make semolina pudding
To make banana and semolina pudding, you need two and a half tablespoons of ghee, 3 to 4 almonds, 3 to 4 cashews, four to five pistachios, two dates, two tablespoons of semolina, half a glass of water, a ripe banana, 250 grams of milk and half a teaspoon of sugar .
Method of making semolina pudding
- Take a pan and heat it by placing it on the gas. Now add a teaspoon of ghee to it.
- Then add chopped dry fruits
- Roast the dry fruits a little, but keep in mind that you do not have to roast them more.
- When roasted, take out the dry fruits from the pan.
- Now add half a spoon of ghee in the same pan. Then add semolina to the pan.
- Fry the semolina until it turns light brown.
- After roasting the semolina, add half a glass of water to it. Cook it for two to three minutes.
How to make pudding
- Take a ripe banana and chop it.
- Mix a little milk in a banana and grind it.
- Mix banana puree in semolina.
- After cooking it for a while, add milk to it.
- Now add half a teaspoon of sugar.
- Add roasted dry fruits.
- Cook dry fruits well.
- Cook this mixture until it thickens like a halwa.
- Now add half a spoon of ghee to it.
- Then turn off the gas and serve when it cools down.
Take care of this
If you are making this pudding for a child under one year, then grind dry fruits. Young children cannot chew dry fruits, so they should be given dry fruits after grinding.
