Create, imagine, do, dream. Music, dance, painting, being free. Literature, dance, song, love. When your life is moved by art, you show different parts of yourself: white, pink, red, grey, dark. Moon and sun. You, the shy boy, who only talked to his best friend from high school, who had a hard time raising his hand to participate in class, the one who hid in poems, songs, in the sea, in endless hours of learning choreographies, vocalizations, pain; now he is exposed to the world, to his family, friends, acquaintances, to the strangers he will meet on the street and they will look at him as a strange artifact, to the loves who will read his writings and know that he talks about them, that he has not overcome or already forgotten.

They will know more about you than you know, they will see you sweat, cry, tremble, bleed, soar, fly. You will notice the scratches, the wounds, the bumps. Stained inks, indecipherable notes, unnecessary reminders. They will know your unlearned poems, the favorite ones, the ones you hate. Your memories, broken hearts, forgotten friendships, unremembered dates, childhood, conversations that will not be repeated, opportunities that you will no longer get. And yet you will feel wandering alone in countless moments that you will long to return to, among people and books that you would like to meet again.

Sunsets that won’t illuminate you, blue beaches, cloudy days. Warm kisses, a smile, an exchange of glances. A phrase, healing or hurtful word. You will receive achievements, compliments, blessings, there will be defeats, addictions, prisons, everything will mark and they will give you flowers.