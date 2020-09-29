How to make banana and apple porridge To make oatmeal with apples and bananas for a child over six months of age, you should take two teaspoons of rice, an apple, one to one and a half cups of water and a banana.

How to make porridge You can make porridge with the following steps: First wash the rice with water and then take an apple and peel it off.

Cut the apple into pieces and put it in a bowl containing rice.

Now take a pressure cooker and add rice and chopped apple in it.

Put one to one and a half cups of water in it and place it on the gas and apply four whistles.

Grind the cooked rice and apples in the mixer and prepare the puree.

Cut a banana into this puree and grind it once more.

Apple and banana porridge is ready.

Benefits of apple for baby Apple is rich in carbohydrates which gives energy to children and keeps them active throughout the day. Apples contain vitamin C, fiber, and phytochemicals. Apples also contain dietary fibers that help reduce bad cholesterol. This fruit is infused with antioxidants and phytonutrients, which brightens the eyesight and helps to fight asthma symptoms. Apples have a soluble fiber called pectin that can help prevent diarrhea. This improves digestion and does not cause constipation. Apple balances blood sugar in the body and prevents diabetes.

Benefits of banana for baby You can feed a banana to your baby after the age of six months. Bananas have a high amount of fiber that keeps them full for a long time. Fiber also keeps the stomach fine. Banana prevents urine infection by removing all the toxic substances from the body through the urinary tract. Banana contains potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, folate, niacin and vitamin B6. Potassium and calcium strengthen bones. The iron present in bananas makes hemoglobin in the blood. It also helps in making red blood cells in the body. Folate helps to increase brain development and memory. Bananas contain vitamin A which intensifies eye light.

