1 cup almond oil 2 tablespoons coconut oil 2 tablespoons B wax 6 teaspoons vitamin E oil 1 tbsp Shia Butter 10 drops any aroma oil (optional)

All the harmful chemicals are added to the anti aging cream found in the market. Not only this, these anti aging creams are not only very expensive but also very effective. Even after applying for months, this cream does not erase a streak from the face. In such a situation, the sadness of the mind is inevitable, but now remove this sadness, because we have come with a very cheap and effective anti-aging cream for you. You can make this cream yourself at home and the special thing is that by making this cream, you can also keep it for a long time. Everything added to it is natural, so there is no question of its side effect. You can easily get rid of wrinkles and fine lines by making it part of your daily face care routine. So let’s learn how to make and apply this cream.

Make cream with this method

Mix all the oil in a glass jar. Now melt the B Wax and Shia Butter (both things are available online) by placing them in a double boil. Now mix it with oil in the jar and mix it well and leave it to freeze.

Also read: Microblading makes thin and light highbrow dense, know all about it

How to apply on face at night



Remove your makeup before going to bed at night and clean the face with a cleanser. Facewash can also be used if desired. After washing the face, this cream has to be applied before its moisture dries. Now apply this cream well on the face and rub it upward (from bottom to top) with light hand and massage for five minutes on the face. This cream is to be applied on the throat and face and bring the hands upwards while rotating from the neck. Massage around the eyes with very light hands. Massage with fingers just below the eye. After five minutes, leave it on the face overnight to be absorbed into the skin. You have to do this work every night. You will start feeling the difference in just a week. Learn the characteristics of these natural things:

Also read: Face Serum made for face with cracked milk water, skin will become bright and smooth



Badam oil : This oil helps in making the skin soft. It also removes stains. This oil is effective in reducing psoriasis, eczema and any other type of stain.

Extra Virgin Coconut Oil: This coconut oil protects against free radicals and also contains the most antioxidants. This oil makes the face blonde and removes the anti-aging effect.

B-Wax and Shia Butter: Both are full of antiinflammatory properties and when mixed with vitamin E, they become full of antioxidants. So what are you waiting for now Make this cream easily made and say the problem of wrinkles and loose skin by-bye.