- 1 cup almond oil
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons B wax
- 6 teaspoons vitamin E oil
- 1 tbsp Shia Butter
- 10 drops any aroma oil (optional)
Make cream with this method
How to apply on face at night
Remove your makeup before going to bed at night and clean the face with a cleanser. Facewash can also be used if desired. After washing the face, this cream has to be applied before its moisture dries. Now apply this cream well on the face and rub it upward (from bottom to top) with light hand and massage for five minutes on the face. This cream is to be applied on the throat and face and bring the hands upwards while rotating from the neck. Massage around the eyes with very light hands. Massage with fingers just below the eye. After five minutes, leave it on the face overnight to be absorbed into the skin. You have to do this work every night. You will start feeling the difference in just a week. Learn the characteristics of these natural things:
Badam oil : This oil helps in making the skin soft. It also removes stains. This oil is effective in reducing psoriasis, eczema and any other type of stain.
Extra Virgin Coconut Oil: This coconut oil protects against free radicals and also contains the most antioxidants. This oil makes the face blonde and removes the anti-aging effect.
B-Wax and Shia Butter: Both are full of antiinflammatory properties and when mixed with vitamin E, they become full of antioxidants. So what are you waiting for now Make this cream easily made and say the problem of wrinkles and loose skin by-bye.
