You can still buy a Lightyear 0, although it is not a matter of getting in and out.

If there was ever a time to create a new car brand, it was in the last 10 to 15 years. However, the chance of failure remains enormous. That also has our own Lightyear encountered. They are still going ahead, but the Ligthyear 0 project has definitely failed.

On Monday we already informed you about the latest developments in the Lightyear saga. The company has officially restarted after the toko went bankrupt in January. For completeness: the company that went bankrupt was Atlas Technologies, which was responsible for the production of the Lightyear 0.

Of course, the trustee still has to get as much money out of it as possible, so that is why the contents of Lightyear and/or Atlas Technologies are being auctioned. We were able to report that on Monday, but now the auction is online. So we can see what exactly can be achieved.

If you expect a ready-made Lightyear 0 you will come home from a rude awakening. It only concerns prototypes, which are in various stages of development. There is actually only one copy that looks complete both inside and out (lot 1), but that is a show car that can reach a maximum of 20 km/h. Maybe nice for your son.

The other cars are prototypes, which – if all goes well – can drive, but are missing some parts. Especially the finish of the interior leaves much to be desired. In addition, you have to follow a cumbersome procedure to start the car. Fortunately, there is a handy instructional video:

Lightyear’s household effects are auctioned via Troostwijk, where you can view all lots and bid online. You can also come and watch April 19 in Helmond. In addition to driving prototypes, there are also a number of carcasses and a mountain of separate parts. Use it to your advantage. And remember, this could be your last chance to ever buy a Lightyear.

This article Make a bid: the contents of Lightyear are for sale appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#offer #contents #Lightyear #sale