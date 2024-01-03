If you bid ten euros on a car in a government auction on a Blue Monday and no one else bids more, that does not mean that the car is yours. The Movable Affairs Domain Authority does not take its chances and will then 'not grant' the car. This probably also happened with this converted Bentley Continental GT Speed, which is being offered for the second time.

The Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​with 610 hp was fitted with an exuberant body kit from the Veilside brand. You know this Japanese tuner from the body kit on the RX-7 Tokyo Drift. You don't see this very often in these parts: if people want to express that they have bad taste, they often look for a tuner from Germany to spoil things.

We have to admit that the body kit is not that bad (although the original is a lot more chic), but it is mainly the sad state of the whole thing. Few parts of the Veilside kit are undamaged. Could the Bentley have been involved in a chase before ending up at Domains? In August it was also offered in this state by the government.

The Continental has seen better days

The Conti was offered online a while ago by an investment company that claims to be a 'successful company' due to the 'combination of cars and art'. It is not known whether it was also seized there. This seller does say that the W12 engine has been overhauled by Mansory and produces 880 hp. However, we cannot confirm this.

The seller then asked 129,500 euros. Now the special GT Speed ​​is looking for a new owner again, but via a government agency Domains of Movable Property. The odometer shows 164,720 kilometers traveled. So the twelve-cylinder has been driven seriously. So it can't hurt to have it serviced just to be sure, but you also need to visit the repair shop urgently.

The car was built in 2009, but only came to the Netherlands in 2020. Then it was spotted a few times on public roads without the damage above. It is not known what the highest bid was at the time. We also understand why no one dares to offer much; high mileage, questionable history and damage to the exterior. It could just be a bottomless pit. Do you dare?