“Make a Wish” Foundation has fulfilled the dream of the young woman, Nada, who suffers from diabetes of the first degree, of obtaining a hearing aid that would enable her to restore the hearing that she nearly lost due to complications of the disease and to return to a normal life like the rest of her peers.

Although the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic last year prevented Nada’s wish from being fulfilled, it did not stand in the way of her excelling in high school and entering the medical school, and the fulfillment of her wish today came as a culmination of her dream to complete the path of excellence and study without hindrances.

Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of the “Make a Wish” Foundation – on this occasion – expressed his happiness with the fulfillment of Nada’s wish, which lit up the torch of hope in her ability to continue her life and study, and this confirms that the foundation’s noble mission pays off in providing psychological support to people with serious illnesses. It threatens their lives, and gives them the strength to fight disease and restore the desire to live.. He commended the efforts of those in charge of the Holy Quran Radio and the generous and benevolent hands whose donations through the Holy Quran Radio contributed to fulfilling Nada’s wish and enhancing feelings of hope, optimism and happiness in her heart with her family.

For her part, Nada thanked the Make a Wish Foundation staff for enabling her to restore hearing to lead a normal life and study, stressing that she will continue her march of excellence in the College of Medicine to help sick children and alleviate their pain.



