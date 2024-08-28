The Make-A-Wish Foundation was able to fulfill the wish of 13-year-old Nahil to visit Disneyland in Orlando, especially since she had long wished to experience the magic of Disneyland and meet her favorite Disney characters.

On this occasion, Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation, stated: “After careful planning and in cooperation with supporters and generous people living in the land of goodness and love in the Emirates, the surprise of a lifetime was presented to Nahel and her family by traveling to Disneyland Orlando, which was for her an impossible dream that she only lived on the Internet.”

Nahil and her family stayed at Give Kids The World Village in Orlando. Nahil and her family visited Disneyland, Sea World and Universal Studios. During their visit, they met their favorite characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and even met princesses like Cinderella and even Snow White and took amazing pictures. The trip also included experiencing many adventure and thrilling rides that gave them the opportunity to have days of a lifetime and unforgettable memories.

“Seeing the joy and wonder in Nahil’s eyes during her trip to Disneyland is what makes our work meaningful,” said Make-A-Wish Foundation CEO, Amal Al-Awad. “We are committed to bringing joy and hope to children facing serious health challenges, and Nahil’s journey is a wonderful example of the transformative power of a wish.”

For their part, Nahil’s parents expressed their deep gratitude: “We are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and its supporters. This journey has brought tremendous joy and strength to Nahil and our family, and we will cherish these memories forever.”

Hani Al-Zubaidi concluded his statement by saying: “Make-A-Wish Foundation continues to draw inspiration from the courage and resilience of children like Nahel. By granting wishes, the Foundation aims to continue to provide hope, strength and joy to children facing chronic and serious illnesses.”