Those who best know the image that foreigners have about us are Spaniards living abroad. This is the case of Tiktoker @lauraenelValhalla, which resides in Norway.

This young woman explained that in this Scandinavian country there is a phrase made that makes direct reference to the Spaniards: “Make a Spanish” or “make a Spanish.” And what does it mean?

It turns out that according to the Norwegian academic dictionary, this phrase has two main interpretationsexplains the young woman in the video.

You can describe “an act that borders the legality, something ingenious or cunning to overcome a situation” or “A shameless lie or an unbelievable excuse, but said with some boldness. “

Laura explains that the origins of the phrase are not clear, although there are some hypotheses that would explain them. For example, an explanation would be the historical image of the Spaniards as bold people and cunning, With a inclination towards picaresque.

Another theory suggests that the expression has its origin in the image of the Spaniards as A brave people and resilient in adversity situations. A third hypothesis indicates that it would be related to the pictorial technique of the trapontojo, which creates deceptive optical illusions.

The last hypothesis points to the world of navigation, very important in both Spain and Norway. Specifically, the key is that a pulley known as ‘Spanish pulley’, Employed to load and download goods quickly and efficiently, which would explain the use of the phrase.