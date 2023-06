Very good days. Good start to the week.

Open the windows of your heart and your life to others. Propose to make a selfless gesture todayTrusting that God will pay you back.

Says the letter to the Philippians: The goodness of you, be known to all men.

Cheer up! Good start to the week.







