



Oats and yogurt This mask helps in removing the mat cells from the face and exfoliates the skin. Yogurt makes skin soft and shiny. Add half a bowl of yogurt to a teaspoon of oats. Mix these two things on the face and after fifteen minutes wash the face with lukewarm water.

Almond and Banana Mask Almonds are also very beneficial for skin with health. At the same time, banana is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Applying banana and almond together makes the skin soft and soft. It enhances collagen in the skin and gives anti-aging effect. For this, take a teaspoon of almond powder or flour and mash half a banana in it. Mix it well and apply it on the face and after fifteen minutes wash the face with lukewarm water.

Pack for oily skin Take one teaspoon lemon juice and add one teaspoon of grated potato juice. First dry the face by washing it with water and after that mix both these things. After applying it for fifteen minutes, wash the face with fresh water. Applying this pack removes black spots and clears the color. Potato juice cures pigmentation.

Honey and papaya facepack Papaya helps remove hydrate cells by hydrating the skin. A face mask of honey and papaya refreshes and regenerates the skin. This face mask contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C and antioxidants which helps in removing all the spots and wrinkles and makes the skin clean. Take half a cup of papaya and mash it. Add two teaspoons of honey to it and make a paste. Now apply this mask on the face for 20 minutes and then wash the face with lukewarm water.

Gram flour and turmeric paste This face mask is absolutely safe for pregnant women. Both turmeric and gram flour work to enhance the skin tone. You can use it to bring a glow on a lifeless skin. To make this pack, you need two teaspoons of gram flour, a few drops of rose water and a pinch of turmeric. Mix these three things and make a paste and apply it on the face for fifteen minutes. After this wash the face with lukewarm water.

