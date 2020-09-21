Porridge making recipe
Ingredients: one teaspoon salt, half a bowl of peas, half a bowl of tomatoes, half a bowl of carrots and one bowl of oatmeal. Two tablespoons of ghee, kadhai and three to five cups of water.
How to make porridge
- Put the pan on the gas and add two teaspoons of ghee.
- When the ghee is hot, you have to add oatmeal to it. Add water to the porridge and soak it for 20 minutes. Then use it.
- Add oatmeal to ghee and fry it well. It will take two to three minutes.
- Now add peas, chopped tomatoes and carrots. You can add any vegetable according to your choice.
- Allow it to cook for five minutes on low heat. After that add a teaspoon of salt and mix it.
- Now add three cups of water and keep it covered for cooking.
- After some time, if the porridge looks raw then more water can be added to it.
- Mash the peas so that they do not get stuck in the baby’s neck.
Oatmeal for baby
Oatmeal is made from whole wheat and contains abundant fiber and keeps the digestive system healthy. Oatmeal contains insoluble fiber that keeps the baby’s digestion healthy and prevents constipation.
It also contains protein and carbohydrates also provide a lot of energy. In addition, the body absorbs the porridge slowly, which keeps the child’s stomach full for a long time. You can feed oatmeal to your baby after six months.
