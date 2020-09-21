Ingredients: one teaspoon salt, half a bowl of peas, half a bowl of tomatoes, half a bowl of carrots and one bowl of oatmeal. Two tablespoons of ghee, kadhai and three to five cups of water.

ALSO READ: Make Oat Khichdi for one year old child in this way

Oatmeal for baby

Oatmeal is made from whole wheat and contains abundant fiber and keeps the digestive system healthy. Oatmeal contains insoluble fiber that keeps the baby’s digestion healthy and prevents constipation.

It also contains protein and carbohydrates also provide a lot of energy. In addition, the body absorbs the porridge slowly, which keeps the child’s stomach full for a long time. You can feed oatmeal to your baby after six months.

Also Read: Know the healthy way to make apple puree for your baby