Makari: the locations where the TV series rerun on Rai 1 was filmed

Where was the fiction Makari starring Claudio Gioè filmed (location), broadcast in reruns on Rai 1 from 7 April 2024 with the first season? “I do not envy God Paradise because I am well satisfied with living in Sicily”, wrote Frederick II of Swabia on this land. “So it was also heaven for a director, finding himself shooting and photographing a series entirely set on the Island of Wonders”, the words of Michele Soavi, director of the Rai 1 drama.

“It was impossible not to give in to the “Sicily sickness” because after a few weeks these places and these people kidnap you and take you prisoner just like what happens to the protagonist”. To be precise, Màkari takes us to western Sicily and on the screen we will see some iconic places in the Trapani area, the Tonnara di Scopello, the town of Castellammare del Golfo and some glimpses of Macari, the village that gives its name to the TV series.

The Gulf of Makari or Macari

We have seen the locations where the TV series Makari was filmed, but let's discover the gulf of Màcari (or also Mákari) better. It is a small natural inlet along the north-western coast of Sicily, extending from the eastern side of Monte Cofano to Capo San Vito, in the territories of the municipalities of Custonaci and San Vito Lo Capo. It is located on the northern coast of Sicily and overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea. The coast is preceded by the Gulf of Bonagia and the Monte Cofano oriented nature reserve and continues after Capo San Vito with the Zingaro oriented nature reserve and then the Gulf of Castellammare. On the side of Mount Cofano there is an ancient tuna fishery, that of Cofano. The sandy bay is called Santa Margherita. In the center there is the seaside village of Màcari, which gives its name to the gulf itself. Part of the municipality of San Vito lo Capo, it is about 4 kilometers from the municipal capital, and has about 450 inhabitants.