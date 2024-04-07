Makari: the complete cast of the Rai 1 drama, first season repeat. Actors and characters

What is the complete cast (all the actors) of Makari, the TV series rerun on Rai 1 from 7 April 2024, with the episodes of the first season? The protagonist of the fiction is Claudio Gioè, who plays the role of Saverio Lamanna, a disgraced journalist at the height of his career, who returns to Sicily to start a new life. Alongside him, among the main performers of the TV series, there are Domenico Centamore, in the role of the extravagant and affectionate Peppe Piccionello, a rediscovered childhood friend, and Ester Pantano who plays Suleima, the architecture student with whom Lamanna falls in love.

Also in the cast of Makari: Filippo Luna and Sergio Vespertino, Deputy Chief Randone and Marshal Guareschi respectively. Then Tuccio Musumeci, Saverio's father. In the scenes set in the past, little Saverio is played by Francesco Occhipinti, his mother by Vanessa Gallipoli and his father by Antonio Liotta.

Who is Saverio Lamanna

We have seen the cast of Makari, but who is Saverio Lamanna, the protagonist played by Claudio Gioè? It is a fictional character created by Gaetano Savatteri for his works (Sellerio Editore). Passionate, thoughtful and above all intuitive, Saverio Lamanna has a rewarding and successful work history behind him. In Rome, after training as a journalist, he became spokesperson for an influential politician in government, but a small misstep caused him to lose his job and above all his credibility. Having returned “home” he rediscovered a great passion that had remained dormant for years: that of the writer.

Who is Claudio Gioè

But who is Claudio Gioè who plays Saverio Lamanna in Makari? Italian actor born in Palermo on 27 January 1975. According to his biography, he studied at the Liceo Classico Giuseppe Garibaldi in Palermo and later moved to Rome, where he graduated from the Silvio D'Amico National Academy of Dramatic Art. Furthermore, he attends seminars with Luca Ronconi and enjoys singing and dancing. For the theater he writes and stages Caligula Night Live. On the big screen he made his debut with Luca Guadagnino in 1998 in The Protagonists, and appears, among other things, in I cento passi (2000) and The best youth (2003), both directed by Marco Tullio Giordana. They then follow in Stai con me (2004), directed by Livia Giampalmo, …e se futuro (2006), directed by Giovanni La Parola, and Piano, solo (2007), directed by Riccardo Milani.

Then lots of TV with various series on the mafia theme, in particular on the Mediaset networks such as Il capo dei capi, Squadra antimafia – Palermo Oggi. In the 2013 film The Mafia Only Kills in Summer Claudio Gioè plays the part of a journalist friend of the protagonist. In recent years, many other roles on TV and in the cinema, including the leading role in Makari, a repeat on Rai 1.