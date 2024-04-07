Makari streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode of the drama, first season rerun 7 April 2024

This evening, Sunday 7 April 2024, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Makari will be broadcast in prime time again, the first season of the popular series based on the works of Gaetano Savatteri (Sellerio Editore), directed by Michele Soavi and the screenplay by Francesco Bruni, Salvatore De Mola, Leonardo Marini and Attilio Caselli. Protagonist Claudio Gioè. Where to watch Makari live on TV, live streaming and reruns? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

As mentioned, the first episode of the TV series will be broadcast in rerun today – 7 April 2024 – at 9.25 pm on Rai 1 (channel 1 of digital terrestrial).

Makari live streaming and reruns

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection. Did you miss an episode? Don't panic. Always up RaiPlay it will be possible to recover them all (they are already available) thanks to the on demand function.

Plot

In fact, a series of strange murders pique the curiosity of Saverio Lamanna (a former journalist and political spokesperson who has lost his job and credibility) who, like a true bloodhound, sniffing out the traces, does not give up his prey in search of the truth. But the return to the places dear to his childhood will offer Saverio not only the opportunity to test himself as a writer-investigator, but also to meet love.