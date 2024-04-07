Makari: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode rerun on Rai 1, 7 April 2024

Tonight, Sunday 7 April 2024, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Makari will be broadcast again, the first season of the TV series based on the works of Gaetano Savatteri (Sellerio Editore), directed by Michele Soavi and the screenplay by Francesco Bruni, Salvatore De Mola, Leonardo Marini and Attilio Caselli. Protagonist Claudio Gioè. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot and previews

In the first episode broadcast in rerun today we will see Saverio Lamanna, a brilliant journalist who reached the peak of his career and suddenly lost everything. He escapes from Rome and takes refuge in Sicily, in the small town of Màkari, where his family's beach house is located, now uninhabited for years. He came here to reflect on his mistakes and, instead, inaugurates a new life. He finds the frank and dear friendship of the bizarre but priceless Piccionello and meets a girl, Suleima, who is immediately a glimmer of light, the possibility of love. But above all it will be the story of a child, who died in circumstances that are anything but clear, and the drama of a worker who has lost his job after thirty years of hard work that will tear him away from his sense of failure and make him discover his most authentic vocation, that of a writer. A writer with a particular flair for investigation who, when he comes across a mystery, is determined to get to the bottom of it.

Makari: the cast

We have seen the plot of Makari, but what is the complete cast of the Rai 1 drama? The protagonist is Claudio Gioè, who plays the role of Saverio Lamanna, a disgraced journalist at the height of his career, who returns to Sicily to start a new life. Alongside him, among the main performers of the series, there are Domenico Centamore, in the role of the extravagant and affectionate Peppe Piccionello, a rediscovered childhood friend, and Ester Pantano who plays Suleima, the architecture student with whom Lamanna falls in love. Also in the cast of Makari: Filippo Luna and Sergio Vespertino, Deputy Chief Randone and Marshal Guareschi respectively. Then Tuccio Musumeci, Saverio's father. In the scenes set in the past, little Saverio is played by Francesco Occhipinti, his mother by Vanessa Gallipoli and his father by Antonio Liotta.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch the first episode of Makari live on TV, live streaming and replay? As mentioned, the TV series airs today – 7 April 2024 – at 9.25 pm in a repeat on Rai 1 (channel 1 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection. Did you miss the episode? Don't panic. Always up RaiPlay it will be possible to recover them all (they are already available) thanks to the on demand function.