Makari: plot, cast, location, how many episodes and streaming of the rerun of the first season on Rai 1

From Sunday 7 April 2024 on Rai 1, Makari, the first season of the TV series based on the works of Gaetano Savatteri (Sellerio Editore), will be broadcast in prime time (9.25 pm), directed by Michele Soavi and the screenplay by Francesco Bruni, Salvatore De Mola, Leonardo Marini and Attilio Caselli. Protagonist Claudio Gioè. After the success of the third season broadcast in recent weeks, Rai 1 is re-proposing the drama with the premiere of the first. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Passionate, thoughtful and above all intuitive, Saverio Lamanna has a rewarding and successful work history behind him. In Rome, after training as a journalist, he became spokesperson for an influential politician in government, but a small misstep caused him to lose his job and above all his credibility. A real tsunami for Saverio who, under the weight of emotional and professional defeat, decides to return home to Sicily. To lick his wounds he takes refuge in one of the places dearest to his childhood: Màkari. And it is there, among crystal clear sea, breathtaking landscapes, old acquaintances and new friends, that he rediscovers a great passion that had remained dormant for years: that of the writer. And in Màkari, there is certainly no shortage of stories to tell. In fact, a series of strange murders pique the curiosity of Saverio who, like a true bloodhound, sniffing out the traces, does not give up on his prey in search of the truth. But the return to the places dear to his childhood will offer Saverio not only the opportunity to test himself as a writer-investigator, but also to meet love.

Makari: the cast of the TV series

We have seen the plot of Makari, but what is the complete cast of the drama rerun on Rai 1? The protagonist is Claudio Gioè, who plays the role of Saverio Lamanna, a disgraced journalist at the height of his career, who returns to Sicily to start a new life. Alongside him, among the main performers of the series, there are Domenico Centamore, in the role of the extravagant and affectionate Peppe Piccionello, a rediscovered childhood friend, and Ester Pantano who plays Suleima, the architecture student with whom Lamanna falls in love.

Also in the cast of Makari: Filippo Luna and Sergio Vespertino, Deputy Chief Randone and Marshal Guareschi respectively. Then Tuccio Musumeci, Saverio's father. In the scenes set in the past, little Saverio is played by Francesco Occhipinti, his mother by Vanessa Gallipoli and his father by Antonio Liotta.

Who is Saverio Lamanna

Who is Saverio Lamanna, the protagonist of Makari played by Claudio Gioè? It is a fictional character created by Gaetano Savatteri for his works (Sellerio Editore). Passionate, thoughtful and above all intuitive, Saverio Lamanna has a rewarding and successful work history behind him. In Rome, after training as a journalist, he became spokesperson for an influential politician in government, but a small misstep caused him to lose his job and above all his credibility. Having returned “home” he rediscovered a great passion that had remained dormant for years: that of the writer.

Playing Saverio Lamanna is, as mentioned, Claudio Gioè: Italian actor born in Palermo on 27 January 1975. But what do we know about him? According to his biography, he studied at the Liceo Classico Giuseppe Garibaldi in Palermo and later moved to Rome, where he graduated from the Silvio D'Amico National Academy of Dramatic Art. Furthermore, he attends seminars with Luca Ronconi and enjoys singing and dancing. For the theater he writes and stages Caligula Night Live. On the big screen he made his debut with Luca Guadagnino in 1998 in The Protagonists, and appears, among other things, in I cento passi (2000) and The best youth (2003), both directed by Marco Tullio Giordana. They then follow in Stai con me (2004), directed by Livia Giampalmo, …e se futuro (2006), directed by Giovanni La Parola, and Piano, solo (2007), directed by Riccardo Milani.

Then lots of TV with various series on the mafia theme, in particular on the Mediaset networks such as Il capo dei capi, Squadra antimafia – Palermo Oggi. In the 2013 film The Mafia Only Kills in Summer Claudio Gioè plays the part of a journalist friend of the protagonist. In recent years many other roles on TV and in the cinema, including Makari which was very successful.

Location

Where was the fiction Makari starring Claudio Gioè filmed (location)? “I do not envy God Paradise because I am well satisfied with living in Sicily”, wrote Frederick II of Swabia on this land. “So it was also paradise for a director, finding himself shooting and photographing a series entirely set on the Island of Wonders”, the words of Michele Soavi, director of the Rai 1 drama. “It was impossible not to give in to the Sicily” because after a few weeks these places and these people kidnap you and take you prisoner just like what happens to the protagonist”. To be precise, Màkari takes us to western Sicily and on the screen we will see some iconic places in the Trapani area, the Tonnara di Scopello, the town of Castellammare del Golfo and some glimpses of Macari, the village that gives its name to the TV series.

The gulf of Màcari (also Mákari) is a small natural inlet along the north-western coast of Sicily, extending from the eastern side of Monte Cofano to Capo San Vito, in the territories of the municipalities of Custonaci and San Vito Lo Capo. It is located on the northern coast of Sicily and overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea. The coast is preceded by the Gulf of Bonagia and the Monte Cofano oriented nature reserve and continues after Capo San Vito with the Zingaro oriented nature reserve and then the Gulf of Castellammare. On the side of Mount Cofano there is an ancient tuna fishery, that of Cofano. The sandy bay is called Santa Margherita. In the center there is the seaside village of Màcari, which gives its name to the gulf itself. Part of the municipality of San Vito lo Capo, it is about 4 kilometers from the municipal capital, and has about 450 inhabitants.

Music

Makari's music is signed by Ralf Hildenbeutel, while the theme song was written and performed by Ignazio Boschetto and performed by the “Il Volo” trio.

Makari: how many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for Makari in rerun on Rai 1? In total, four repeat episodes will be broadcast on prime time TV (9.25 pm). The first on April 7, 2024; the last one on April 28, 2024. The first season has already been broadcast in 2021. The duration of each evening is approximately 2 hours. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may undergo some changes):

First episode: April 7, 2024

Second episode: April 14, 2024

Third episode: April 21, 2024

Fourth episode: April 28, 2024

Books

As mentioned, the Màkari TV series is taken from the books by Gaetano Savatteri, published by Sellerio Editore. The first episode is inspired by the stories The Guilty Are Crazy and The Fact Comes After; the second from the story The Rule of Disadvantage; the third from It's just a game; the fourth from La Fabbrica delle Stelle. The author declared regarding the TV series: “I like to think that the image of a different Sicily is finally being conveyed. That of Sicilians who, not necessarily, like cannoli, that of a bittersweet Sicily, where alongside inaction, there is a lot of dynamic strength”.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Makari live on TV, live streaming and reruns? As mentioned, the TV series will be broadcast in repeat with the first season from 7 April 2024 at 9.25 pm on Rai 1 (channel 1 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection. Did you miss an episode? Don't panic. Always up RaiPlay it will be possible to recover them all (they are already available) thanks to the on demand function. Good vision!