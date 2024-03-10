Makari 3 streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth and final episode, 10 March

Tonight, Sunday 10 March 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the fourth and final episode of Makari 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the TV series directed by Monica Vullo and Riccardo Mosca with Claudio Gioè. Saverio Lamanna, the “cop of the pen”, together with his beloved Suleima and the formidable Piccionello, in this third season will have to face four new murder cases which have at their center the terrible feud between two of his ex-girlfriends (in “The fact comes after ”); a mystery that has its roots in the tragic story of Gibellina (“The perfect city”); an old love of Marilù who is killed during a literary festival (“All the books of the world”); an alleged accident inside a beautiful spa (“The secret alchemy”). Where to watch Makari 3 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1.

Makari 3 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Makari 3 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Rai 1? In total, four episodes will be broadcast: the first on Sunday 18 February 2024; the fourth and last Sunday 10 March 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):