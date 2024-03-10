Makari 3: previews (plot and cast) of the fourth and final episode, March 10th

This evening, Sunday 10 March 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the fourth and final episode of Makari 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the TV series directed by Monica Vullo and Riccardo Mosca with Claudio Gioè in the role of Saverio Lamanna. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Piccionello has won a stay at Segreta Alchimia, a beautiful spa and decides to go there together with Saverio, who is depressed. Manna would like to back out, but in the end she accepts the offer of her friend, who is worried about him and wants to help him. But suddenly a tragedy…

Makari 3: the cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth and final episode of Makari 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Claudio Gioè: Saverio Lamanna

Domenico Centamore: Giuseppe “Peppe” Piccionello

Ester Pantano: Suleima Lynch

Antonella Attili: Marilù

Filippo Luna: deputy commissioner Giacomo Randone

Tuccio Musumeci: Saverio's father

Serena Iansiti: Michela

Eugenio Franceschini: Giulio

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Makari 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.