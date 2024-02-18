Makari 3: previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

This evening, Sunday 18 February 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, the first episode of Makari 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the TV series directed by Monica Vullo and Riccardo Mosca with Claudio Gioè in the role of Saverio Lamanna. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the new appointment, the protagonist maintains the idea of ​​abandoning writing detective novels, deciding to completely change his interest to pursue a more serene and peaceful life. Suleima is not happy with the decision, although Saverio will immediately decide to make a misstep by taking an interest in a news story that has affected the country.

Those involved in a murder are two girls very dear to Saverio, two ex-girlfriends from his youth, who the writer now wants to investigate. But that's not all: here are the other previews not to be missed. In addition to the investigations, there is no shortage of love issues that continue to form the backdrop to Makari's adventures. During the first episode of Makari 3, two new characters are introduced, Michela and Giulio, a couple who quickly make friends with Saverio and Suleima. However, the friendship seems to be ruined due to the interest that Michela unleashes in Saverio and, at the same time, Giulio also impresses Suleima. Not only that: even the arrival on the island of Cocò, Saverio's new editor, who becomes increasingly passionate about news stories, is thought to upset the balance, so much so that he wants to deal with them closely.

Makari 3: the cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Makari 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Claudio Gioè: Saverio Lamanna

Domenico Centamore: Giuseppe “Peppe” Piccionello

Ester Pantano: Suleima Lynch

Antonella Attili: Marilù

Filippo Luna: deputy commissioner Giacomo Randone

Tuccio Musumeci: Saverio's father

Serena Iansiti: Michela

Eugenio Franceschini: Giulio

Streaming and TV

Where to see the first episode of Makari 3 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.