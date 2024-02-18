Makari 3: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Makari 3, the third season of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? We'll tell you right away: four episodes will be broadcast in total. The first Sunday 18 February 2024; the fourth and last Sunday 10 March 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 18 February 2024

Second episode: Sunday 25 February 2024

Third episode: Sunday 3 March 2024

Fourth episode: Sunday 10 March 2024

Duration

But how long does each episode of Makari 3 last? Every evening it will be broadcast from 9.30pm to 11.45pm. The total duration of each episode will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes (including advertising breaks). Saverio Lamanna, the “cop of the pen”, together with his beloved Suleima and the formidable Piccionello, in this third season will have to face four new murder cases which have at their center the terrible feud between two of his ex-girlfriends (in “The fact comes after ”); a mystery that has its roots in the tragic story of Gibellina (“The perfect city”); an old love of Marilù who is killed during a literary festival (“All the books of the world”); an alleged accident inside a beautiful spa (“The secret alchemy”).

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Makari 3, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.