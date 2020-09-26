The leader of the group “Time Machine” Andrey Makarevich told how he had had a coronavirus, reports Echo of Moscow.

According to the musician, he suffered a mild illness. The only thing that alerted him was the loss of his sense of smell. Because of this, he passed the test, which turned out to be positive.

Makarevich also spoke about his attitude to the Russian vaccine. He noted that a large number of people have already been vaccinated for experimental purposes and are being monitored.

“I am terribly interested to know, of them someone got sick, how many people got sick, and if no one got sick, then this is a deafening victory for our pharmacology,” the musician said.

Earlier, WHO did not rule out that two million people could die from coronavirus worldwide.