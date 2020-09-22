People’s Artist of Russia, leader of the group “Time Machine” Andrei Makarevich told what kind of pension he receives from the state.

Newspaper “Look” the musician said that his pension with all allowances is about 26 thousand rubles. At the same time, Makarevich noted that he was surprised to learn that he is a labor veteran.

The musician also said that all his acquaintances of the same age, although they have reached retirement age, still continue to work, and not because they do not have enough money, but because they consider their business a vocation.

Previously, theater and film actor Yuri Stoyanov, TV presenter Dmitry Dibrov, singer Lev Leshchenko spoke about the amount of their pension benefits.

In turn, an expert in the field of finance said that the recipient of an insurance pension may face a suspension of its payments if he does not withdraw this money from a bank card for six months.