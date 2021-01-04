The festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 14 January. On this day, the Sun enters Capricorn from Sagittarius. This is called Makar Sankranti. On this day, there is a law for worship of Suryadev. Magh month is also started in this festival celebrated in Paush month. This time the auspicious time of Makar Sankranti will be of eight hours. From 8.30 am to 5.46 pm, Makar Sankranti will be auspicious time. Bathing and charity during this period gives manifold results. On Makar Sankranti, a very pleasing combination of planets is being formed. Moon, Saturn, Mercury and Guru planets will also transit in Capricorn, which is why Makar Sankranti date will be very auspicious.

Donating to the poor and needy on the day of Makar Sankranti is considered very virtuous. Donating khichdi on this day is considered very fruitful. The ban on all auspicious works also ends from this day. Please tell, in Uttar Pradesh, the importance of eating khichdi and khichdi donation is said on this festival.