Rosangela Espinoza He had a peculiar reaction after the influencer Makanaky suggested that he record an adult film at Inka Productions. This happened during the transmission of TikTok and the images went viral on social media. ‘The selfie girl’, hearing what the colorful character said, was speechless. Her gesture of discomfort was evident, so they quickly ignored the episode. It should be noted that the former reality girl has been collaborating on the popular video platform in recent days.

Who is Makanaki? This irreverent subject has gained fame on the internet for his audiovisual projects, from music to adult content. His real name is Einer Gilbert Alva León and he was born in Trujillo.

Rosángela Espinoza froze her eggs

After in December 2022 you have shown your interest in freezing your eggs, Rosangela Espinoza He finally made his wish come true. The popular selfie “Girl” underwent a gynecological procedure to become a mother in the future and she did not hesitate to share it on her social networks.

“Fortunately I made this decision on time because the results that came out of my anti-Müllerian hormone were low; that is, I have a low ovarian reserve, ”she said on his Instagram.

Rosángela Espinoza completed the treatment to freeze her eggs. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Rosángela Espinoza

How much does Rosángela Espinoza charge per presentation?

After showing her ostentatious life in Dubai, Rosángela Espinoza defended herself against criticism and assured that she can afford the expenses thanks to her various presentations and her ventures. Recently, it was revealed how much she charges for each show and what are the requirements for her to accept.

Rosángela Espinoza enjoys all the luxuries in Dubai

According to the former reality girl’s manager, she charges $1,800 per event. Among the demands of Rosángela Espinoza, air tickets stand out, a minimum 4-star hotel and that the place where she is going to perform has a space for snacks and drinks where she can wait until the time of her performance.